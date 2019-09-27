All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about Husker running back Dedrick Mills carrying a football everywhere he goes this week and why it'll help fix his fumbling problems.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. You know athletes, we're funny people sometimes. We're a unique breed, if you will. Dedrick Mills, who had a fumble again in our most recent game, he's fumbled in three of the Cornhuskers' first four games. The Huskers actually fumbled four times as a team in this last game, and that's helped contribute to them losing the turnover battle so far this year, statistically.
But Dedrick, he's been doing something interesting, all right, the funny things that athletes do. He's been carrying a football around everywhere, everywhere with him this week. He's been taking it to class, he's been taking it to the grocery store, he took it to the press conference where he talked to the media. I mean, did he take it in the shower? I'm just curious. I mean, I'm not all that curious, but you get my point.
Now, he has said he's done this in the past before. He believes this will help him when it comes to not fumbling the ball and taking care of the ball and building that muscle memory and that cognitive memory. You're doing things without even thinking. So when someone comes near him, bam, he's going to be doing this like he has all week long. I do think this will actually help him. I've heard of other athletes doing this, this isn't the first time this has been done. I do think it will make a difference. I do think it will help him.
But it's kind of interesting because when I was a freshman out of nowhere, I randomly just decided to start doing this all the time. Stab, club, rip. Stab, club, swim. I would do it with both hands, anytime I walked in and out of a door. The door would open: boom, boom, boom. So people would see me doing this, and I got to the point where I didn't even realize I was doing it. People would look at me like: "what are you doing? What are you talking about? Why are you doing all this crap? What, is there flies?" I'm like: "No, man, this is me working on my craft, man."
So anyways, even to this day, I don't do it all the time anymore. But every once in a while, I'll bust it out. My wife would be like: "Oh my god, you're still doing it." Now my son is seeing me doing it, and now he does it sometimes because he plays defensive end on his football team.
Adrian Peterson, he talked about how when he was coming back from his ACL tear about five or six years ago, he'd be in the grocery store. He'd be going around the corner and boom, he'd plant a little bit harder on that leg. He'd get a little bit of that rehab in, work on that cut just a little bit. It's funny, I did the same thing when I was coming back from some of my injuries, the funny things that athletes do. Now as far as Dedrick Mills, I do think it will help, but we'll know for sure on Saturday.
All right, thanks for joining me. Until next time Husker nation, Go Big Red, check out my gut reaction on Saturday, check out Carriker Live on Sunday Night 8 p.m. central time, and always remember to throw the bones!
