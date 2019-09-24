All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker shares his opinion on who he thinks the guest celebrity picker should be when College GameDay comes to Lincoln this Saturday for the Nebraska-Ohio State game.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the most important question of the entire week right here, right now. We're going to chat about it this very moment in time.
The question is not, "Who's gonna win on Saturday," the question is not, "How does Nebraska beat Ohio State?" The question, ladies and gentlemen, that is the most important question of this week by far: "Who's going to be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay here in Lincoln this Saturday?"
Now there are a lot of potential options fact I'm going to go through 12, possibly more, here real quick, then I'll give my top five, then I will give my No. 1 person that I think would be a great celebrity guest picker.
Warren Buffett. I mean, the guy's been pretty successful in Omaha represents Nebraska pretty well. I think it'd be a great option. Bud Crawford the boxing champion, Jordan Burroughs Olympic gold medal winner, Kaley Cuoco, and I'm still not sure if I'm saying her name right, but she was one of the stars on "The Big Bang Theory," long-running, very funny TV show.
On that show, she constantly repped the Nebraska jersey, talked about her love for the Huskers. I'm going to be honest with you, I'm still not sure if she actually likes the Huskers or if that's just a show thing. If it's just a show thing, maybe not.
All right, Adam Devine, movie star from Omaha, loves Husker football. I once confused him with Adam Levine from Maroon five, not the same individual. Any of the three Heisman Trophy winners, Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rosier, or Eric Crouch, would all be great options. Jack Hoffman, and I know he doesn't do a lot of public speaking, so maybe someone from Team Jack.
I'm going to interview his dad, his father, Andy Hoffman, tomorrow here on the Carriker Chronicles. Check that out to get an update on Jack, on Team jack, and all things related to that. Larry, the Cable Guy. Funny guy, lives in Lincoln, tweets about Nebraska quite frequently.
Tommy Lee. Some of you may or may not remember back in 2005, they filmed a TV series where Tommy was in the Nebraska band, and he actually went to classes at the university for a while. Now here's a funny Tommy Lee story: while he was here, he's walking with the band to the field.
They're getting ready to practice and we're walking out to our football practice. Any of you remember Bernard Thomas? Very large guy, defensive end. He was a year or two older than me, had big, gold teeth and he liked to have fun and he was a fairly intimidating-looking individual, big dude.
And he starts messing with Tommy. Now Tommy is a lot smaller than I thought he would be, and my lord, is he skinny. Tommy looked at Bernard, and I knew Bernard, Bernard likes to joke around, he likes to have fun, but if you look at Bernard and you look at Tommy there's a size difference.
Tommy looked legit concerned like, "Is anybody going to protect me if this guy tries to stomp a mudhole in me and walk it dry. I don't think he knew Bernard was joking. I did, which made it all that much funnier. But Tommy Lee is a potential candidate.
Tom Osborne, do I need to say more? Andy Roddick, the tennis star. He's in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He's a big time Husker fan and has been ever since he was a kid. I don't know if many people know that.
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Gabrielle, well-renowned Husker fan, grew up in Omaha, Dwayne and her have attended multiple Husker games.
There are other fine candidates who would do a wonderful job. You know, maybe yours truly, I'm kind of a big deal. Just kidding.
Here are my top five candidates: Warren Buffett, I think the issue is, he doesn't do many public appearances. Jack Hoffman, his dad, Andy Hoffman, or someone from Team Jack. I think that would be pretty frickin cool. Larry the Cable Guy, it'd be hard to find a better representative for College GameDay than Larry. Tom Osborne, again, need I say more? Gabrielle Union. These are my top five and here's No. 5: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
My only concern and Dwayne is supporting his wife and his wife's, a legit Husker fan. I just don't want us glomming onto somebody for their celebrity. Now if he truly becomes a Husker fan, then we'll adopt you right in I just don't want to glom on for someone celebrity. Although I know Gabrielle is a legit Husker fan, and Dwayne supporting his wife like a good husband.
My No. 1 pick, Larry the Cable Guy. If I could pick one person, Larry the cable guy. He lives in Lincoln. He's a lifelong Husker fan. Nobody tweets more about Nebraska football and his accomplishments kind of speak for themselves. Git R done. Until next time, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.