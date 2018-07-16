All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
In Monday's episode, Carriker takes a deep dive into when Nebraska will be competing for Big Ten and national titles again.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
I’ve had several fans hit me up. They’re like, “Hey Adam, we know the Huskers are going to be better this year. We’ve heard things that Scott Frost has said about 2019, but when can we realistically expect the Huskers to get back to competing for championships on a semi-regular to regular basis.”
The first thing I want to look at, there’s several things I want to look at: recruits, development of players, offense, defense, quarterbacks, things that Frost has said, the schedule, things of those nature, I’m going to go through them all quickly, but I’m going to start right off the top with recruits.
Now, Scott Frost has brought in a bunch of new faces, a bunch of speed, a bunch of guys who would not have fit in a Mike Riley offense but they fit in his offense. Here’s why I bring that up, there’s some juco guys, there’s some transfers, but a lot of these guys are young players.
They’re going to be first — you look at our wide receivers — we have a lot of wide receivers and a lot of young wide receivers. You look at our quarterbacks, the oldest one we have is a sophomore, probably going to have a freshman starting. You give these guys two, three, maybe four years; by the time they’re redshirt juniors, all these Frost recruits that are coming in, give them four years, every single guy will either be a redshirt junior, an upperclassmen, or a senior.
All right, so give those guys three to four years to start having these championship, competitive expectations year in and year out.
Now, you look at the development, Zach Duval, strength and conditioning. Now, I talked to a player the other day, who told me there are some guys, defensive linemen down in the weight room, maxing out at 695 pounds on squat. That’s pretty good. Here’s what I’m going to tell you: they’ve been doing this for what? Six, seven months at this point?
The way you get the full repercussions, that’s kind of a weird word to use, but the full benefits of a strength and conditioning program is by doing it year after year. By doing it year round. By getting two winter conditionings, three summer conditionings under your belt. It usually takes about three years, with football seasons and practices in between and downtimes to recover, to get the full benefits of a workout program. Again, three maybe four years, to bring in the players, let them develop, grow as human beings, as individuals, mature as players, and develop physically as well.
Now, you look at our defense. All right, this is the third consecutive year, the Blackshirts, that our defense is going to have to learn a new system. Mark Banker’s 4-3 scheme, then you look at Bob Diaco’s 3-4 scheme, which is a very different 3-4 scheme than Erik Chinander’s 3-4 scheme. Third year in a row they’ve had to learn a completely different defense. Give these guys a few years to get their hand in the dirt, they don’t have to think about what ‘field-south recovery’ means. Or, you know, what this corner blitz, what this defensive end dropping and the linebacker up showing like he’s going to blitz but he’s not but he is, but you got to read the quarterback.
Give them time, to where they’re just thinking. Or that they’re not thinking, let me take that back, they’re just reacting, and it’s just like second nature to them. Almost like learning a language, they’re basically learning a second language. These coaches are going to be talking fast, moving fast, Scott Frost offense is fast, Erik Chinander’s aggressive on defense. You give them time, to learn the lingo, to learn what they’re supposed to do, to learn the reads, it’s going to become second nature they won’t even have to think about it.
All right, now, the mentality, almost as important as anything else. The mentality is going to be huge. Now, I just put up something on my Facebook and Twitter, Friday, 8 a.m. central time, I believe July 13th, I don’t know when you’re going to watch this video. It’s online for a long time, good stuff, check out all the Carriker Chronicles. But I put up a Grant Wistrom quote that he had about the Blackshirt mentality. Here it is:
“It’s as much of a part of me as my last name. I’m Grant Wistrom, but I am a Blackshirt to my core. You sell out on every frickin’ play and practice. I don’t care if you are down in the pit, one-on-one with the offensive linemen, it’s a fight. It’s a fight every single snap, you have something to prove.”
Let me pause real quick. You’ve heard me talk about whipping people’s rear end sideways, you’ve heard me talk I don’t care about being normal, whatever normal is. Ladies and gentlemen, it just ain’t me it’s a mentality.
Back to the quote, to one of the greatest of all time, Grant Wistrom: “When we’re done, you are going to know who you played against.” - Grant Wistrom.
Scott Frost is also going to be bringing back the unity council. All right, but he’s going to wait cause he wants these guys to learn the expectations, he wants them to learn the mentality. Give them time to develop physically, to bring in the recruits, let them grow, and get the mentality as — I’m getting all excited just talking about it ladies and gentlemen — and it’s the middle of the frickin’ summer.
Next up is our quarterbacks. All right, you look at the quarterbacks, and I’ve talked about these quite a bit recently, so I’m not going to spend a whole lot of time here. But we’re guaranteed to have a freshman, a sophomore, someone who’s never played before. You look at a guy like Adrian Martinez or Tristan Gebbia, freshmen, three years from now they’ll have three years in this system, three years of starting experience.
You look at a guy like Adrian Martinez, uber talented, I don’t know that he’d leave to go to the NFL draft early. So if he’s a senior, he’s going to have four years under his belt going into his senior year. Again, three to four years.
Now, I do want to talk about one of Scott Frost’s quotes. Scott Frost said, “The Huskers can get better really quickly.” And then he said in 2019 the Huskers can be “really dangerous”. Now, I love this quote, but I’m going to continue to preach patience on this show, and I’m going to start throwing stuff on this show if people get impatient by the way. Now, everything Scott Frost says right now is golden.
When I first read this I was like, “woah, woah, woah, woah, woah.” If I disagree, I don’t care who you are, I’ll let you know. But the more I thought about this, the more I reread the quote, he just said “really dangerous”. And basically what that means is ‘hey, you see Nebraska on the schedule in 2019 we might getcha.’ You know, we’re still growing, we’re still developing, it’s going to take time, but we might getcha. And then you look, 2020, 2021, all of a sudden teams see Nebraska on the schedule and they’re like “oh they might be dangerous.” It’s like, “Oh, we might expect to face them in the Big Ten championship game.”
Now, you look at the schedules. Over the next four years, I got them all right here: 2018, 19, 20, and 21. Now, 2018 is a gauntlet. It’s like we did something wrong and college football is punishing us, you know, they’re sending us to the corner. But whatever, to be the man you got to beat the man like Ric Flair said. Woo! I ain’t got a problem with it. These players are going to learn a lot this year.
2019, Ohio State’s on the schedule, I know we go to Colorado, they’re still our wannabe little brother. But really, in the next four years in 2019 — the year Scott Frost said they’re going to be really dangerous — could be the easiest schedule over the next four years.
Now, you look at 2020. I looked at the schedule, teams that jump out to me: you got Ohio State, you got Penn State, then you got the regulars, Wisconsin and Iowa. Not a juggernaut of a schedule, but a little bit more difficult. Again, right around that year three you often hear about.
Now, year four, not going to lie to you, I looked at this and I was like: Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, little bit like this year. But here’s the thing, in four years who knows if Harbaugh is even still going to be at Michigan. Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, he’s a hot commodity, he might be in the NFL. Who knows, Michigan State, they got like 19 returning starters this year. In four years, they might have like four. I don’t know, it’s hard to project schedule wise.
But my realistic prediction, for when we can realistically expect the Huskers to start competing for championships year in and year out on a semi-annual to annual basis. I want to say Year 3, but I’m just going to preach that patience. It’s very possible, 2019, Scott Frost said they’re going to be really dangerous, maybe this year they go undefeated, maybe they go 0-12. Who knows? I don’t think either one of those are going to happen, it’d be really drastic.
But I’m looking at Year 4, for 2021, maybe Year 3. But I’m just thinking, ‘man you’re going to have a fourth-year starting quarterback, you’re going to have four years of recruiting under your belt, four years of development under Zach Duval, they’re going to have the mentality, they’re going to have the unity council.’
Everything is going to be rolling, and I think an Ohio State, a Penn State, is going to look at their schedule, and they’re going to see a Nebraska and be like, “You know what, we’re going to play them, and then we’re going to play them again in the Big Ten Championship game later that year.” That’s how I look at it ladies and gentlemen. What do you think?
Now, you might be looking at my shirt and be like, “Why is he wearing that? Scott Frost was hired a long time ago, it’s the middle of the summer. Why is he wearing Frosty?” Well, first of all, I’ve worn this shirt like once. I’m not going to buy a shirt and just wear it once, and then never wear it again. Plus, it’s kind of comfortable. But, I put this shirt on and my daughter Dakota comes running up to me, two-years old, she goes “Daddy, Frosty! Daddy, Frosty!” She points to her shirt, she just happens to have her little Frosty shirt on.
So, in my show, so, producer, editor, put up a picture of my daughter and I right now. Ahhh, isn’t she so cute? Thank God she got her mama’s looks. But that was us matching today in the middle of the summer wearing Frosty shirts. Just happened to work out that way.
All right, until next Monday, Go Big Red, and always remember, to throw the bones!
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
