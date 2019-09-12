All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses NU bouncing back from a tough loss to Colorado, gives his predictions for Nebraska's matchup with Northern Illinois, his keys to victory and more.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we check the pulse of the Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. And it is prediction Thursday, I know that last game was hard to get over, but we're moving on and we're moving forward. Onward and upward ladies and gentlemen, and today I'm joined by a future Nebraska football player, my daughter Dakota. Can you say hi, Dakota?
Dakota: Hi.
Adam Carriker: Can you wave? Can you say go Big Red?
Dakota: Go Big Red.
Adam Carriker: Now, as some of you may remember a couple of years ago, I'm not going to go into the whole story again, especially for those that remember, Dakota was in the hospital for a while. We didn't know what was going to happen, and the reason I bring this up is because that two-year anniversary just happened a couple of weeks ago. I was reminded of it by Facebook. Two years later, she's going strong, aren't you? Can you show 'em your shirt? Carriker strong, right? Do you like Nebraska football? Yeah, should we talk some Husker football?
Okay. All right. I'm not going to waste — I shouldn't say waste, but I'm not going to spend a whole lot of time on this game. Don't misunderstand me. We can't assume any game is an automatic win, all right.
Two years ago, Northern Illinois, same team, same location, wrong ending. Last year, Troy, all right. So here's my point: We can't assume we're going to beat anybody including Northern Illinois this weekend. It's odd to say, but it's a little bit of a revenge game.
What I mean when I say I'm not going to spend a whole a lot of time on it is this isn't fancy. Here's the thing Nebraska needs to do: Play a complete game. The first game, the defense played pretty good, five turnovers. Special teams played pretty good, three non-offensive touchdowns. The offense struggled. The second game, Colorado, for three quarters we pretty much whipped their butts sideways. With 1:46 left in the game it was 17-0, and we know what happened the rest.
Play a complete game: offense, defense, special teams for four full quarters. Ladies and gentlemen, that's what I got. That's the key to this game.
All right, Dakota, should we do our prediction segment?
Dakota: Yeah.
Adam Carriker: Do you have a prediction for Nebraska versus Northern Illinois? Can you whisper it to me?
She said 42-21, Nebraska. That's close. That's close to mine. I have 35-21, Nebraska. So, we both have the Big Red winning. Now, last week, I actually predicted the score exactly right, 34-31. I even said in overtime. Just the wrong team won.
Now, I'm the winner from last week's prediction segment that I do each and every week with my family, but I'm gonna let Dakota hold this. Can you hold this? This thing is like as big as you are. Can you hold it? Let's hold it together.
All right. All right, did you have fun? You ready for the game Saturday?
Dakota: Yeah.
Adam Carriker: All right, until next time Husker nation, go Big Red and always remember ... should we throw the bones? To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.