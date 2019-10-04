All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker addresses two key questions facing the Huskers in Big Ten play. On offense, who will step up to help Nebraska get back on track? On defense, did the Blackshirts get exposed up front or is Ohio State's rushing attack just that good?
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. I've got two questions about the Huskers that I want to learn answers to going forward — one about the offense, one about the defense.
When it comes to the offense, who's going to step up and start playing better first, because Adrian Martinez has clearly struggled this year. We've talked at times about the offensive line not playing well. Troy Walters, the offensive coordinator, one of the best receivers in college football history, came out and said that the wide receiver's imprecise route running has affected the passing game, which has affected the timing, which has affected the overall offense as a whole.
I do feel like the coaches are being a little bit protective of Adrian Martinez at the moment, which I don't blame them for. But at the same time, people need to be held accountable whether it's the quarterback, the o-line, receivers, coaches; nobody's exempt. It's a system of checks and balances. It's only the way things should work in this world. No different than in my house, just ask my wonderful wife and my kids.
So who's going to step up and start playing better first? Because originally, my thought was: "Well, who's more at fault?" I don't know that we need to start pointing the finger at people because obviously, some things need to be improved. Where's that improvement going to happen first? On the offensive line, with Adrian Martinez himself, or with the wide receivers? That's what I want to see, and I want to hear your thoughts. Who do you think is going to make that first improvement, because people are going to get better. The players are going to get better. Who's going to step up and get better first on offense? Let me know your thoughts in response to this show.
On defense, coming into the Ohio State game, we had a top 10, top 15 rushing defense in the entire country. We were giving up about two yards per carry, which is really frickin' good, if you didn't know, on the season. There was even an opponent that we held under two yards per carry. Ohio State averaged almost seven yards per carry on the ground. So the question is: for our defense, are we a legit good run defense and Ohio State is just that good? Or did we get exposed?
That's the question for me going forward because we got the Daniels brothers and nose guard. They're both 340 pounds. You got the Davis twins at defense end who are both well over 300 pounds, and I know Khalil is going to sit out this game but he'll be back. We've got depth, we've got experience, we've got size on that defensive front. Mo Barry in the middle on the d-line. We've got a good deep front seven on defense. But my question is, how do they respond? How do they react? Is our run defense legit, and Ohio State is just that good? Or did they get a little bit exposed? They're going to answer that question for us very, very quickly.
Let me know your thoughts at home. Facebook, Twitter, Cmaha.com/Carriker. I want to hear your thoughts and response to these questions. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
I agree that the coaches are being protective of AM and I also think it’s necessary to build his confidence. The good news for NU is that that can improve the OLine, receivers, backs, QB in parallel and aren’t constrained by improving the groups serially. Re run defense, I saw every game OSU played and they are an elite team at this point of the season. However big and strong the NU war daddies are, they would probably play better if they were a little lighter. Dobbins ran to daylight even when NU was holding its own with OSUs OLine. Mo Barry had multiple plays where it looked like the buckeyes launched him backwards out of a cannon. Net net is that this buckeye OLine and offense is indeed that good.
