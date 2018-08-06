All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Carriker discusses three Huskers to watch who could have a big impact on Nebraska's offense.
Here's a transcript from today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we the check the pulse of Husker Nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today I want to give you the names of three possible, surprise Husker football players on the offensive side of the football, non-quarterback related, to keep your eye on during fall camp, as the Huskers embark on training camp, getting ready for Akron on Sept. 1 for week one.
The first guy I'm going to name is because I follow Zach Duval on Twitter, the Husker strength and conditioning coach, and if someone is doing a lot of weight, if someone is doing some incredible jumps or something speed/agility wise, he'll take a video and then post it on Twitter. I've noticed he's probably posted more videos on Mike Williams than anybody else and I don't think he's playing favorites, I think it's just "Oh, this guy is squatting three times his bodyweight, oh, this guy is squatting 500 pounds and he's a wide receiver, oh, this guy is jumping over a 60 inch hurdle, laterally." Mike Williams, he's the guy whose name I want to drop. Now, coming out of high school he wasn't highly recruited, he went the junior college route, now he's here at Nebraska. When he got here, he reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, that's some pretty decent speed if you ask me.
Now, we have two of the best wide receivers, not only in the Big Ten conference, but in the entire country in Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman, but the issue is we don't have a whole lot of proven guys behind them, we don't have a whole lot of depth or guys who have accomplished a lot at this point in their careers. This Scott Frost fast-paced, spread-you-apart, high-scoring, explosion 2.0 offense — to me it's the scoring explosion 2.0, hopefully. We aren't there yet, we got some work to do but I like his mode of attack, this is not a rebuilding year. You need more receivers on the field because you got two but he likes to put three, four and sometimes five, so I see Mike Williams with his speed, his lower body strength, the gains he's made and the impression he's made on the strength and conditioning staff makes me think he's going to be one of those other receivers to step up and make an impact.
Another guy that comes to my mind is another wide receiver, Tyjon Lindsey. This guy when he came to Nebraska a couple years ago, he was the highest-rated recruit Nebraska got in the past few years. Last year he played as a true freshmen, he's got great quickness, acceleration, speed, you can see all of that but it wasn't clicking, you could just tell. When I was at one of the practices last fall, I talked to coach Mike Reilly and I talked to Bill Devaney, who was head of personnel at the time, and I asked them specifically about Tyjon, I got a bit of a relationship with Tyjon. I said: "How's he doing? What's going on? What's the word?" They said: "He's got all the physical tools, you can see that. What he's going through is a little bit of a learning curve, he's learning how to run routes properly, he's learning how to run them crisply, he's learning how to get off the jam at the line of scrimmage from press coverage, he's learning how to be a wide receiver at the Division I college football level."
Now, he's had a year under his belt, he's got all the tools, he's got all the ability, he's got the right mental makeup as well, he works hard. I think he and Mike Williams are going to be a couple of those guys that step in to that three and four wide receiver slot in the Scott Frost offense. I think he's perfect for the screens that they run, the short passes, getting the ball and making big plays, getting big chunks of yards afterwards. Keep your eye on Tyjon Lindsey and Mike Williams.
The last person I'm going to mention isn't one guy but three guys fighting for one position. I understand that Mike Williams and Tyjon Lindsey are both wide receivers but they aren't fighting for the same exact position, they'll probably be on the field at the same time a lot this season. The next three guys are all running backs, the first one I'm going to mention probably isn't going to surprise you is Greg Bell, No. 1 junior college running back in the entire country last year and is now at Nebraska, looked good in spring, lots of people are projecting him as the starting running back in the fall and that wouldn't surprise me one bit.
The next name I'm going to mention is Tre Bryant and you got to keep in mind that before his injury, I mean his true freshman year he looked dynamic returning kicks, coming out of high school he was the Missouri state offensive player of the year and last year as a sophomore, once he got the reigns he looked dynamic, he looked strong, he looked explosive like he was going to be another great running back to come out of Nebraska and then the knee injury happened. Even Mike Reilly said he protected him a little bit in practice because he his knees were older than he is. So, I'm curious to see is he back to the Tre Bryant of old, physically. Can he be durable? Is he going to split time with Greg Bell? Is he going to be the starter? Can he do 20 to 30 carries a game? Is it 10 to 15 based on the knees?
Last but not least, I'm going to mention Maurice Washington. Keep in mind, he's a top 100 recruit in the entire country, he just became eligible, I'm glad to see him be able to play and practice with the Huskers but he wasn't at spring ball, wasn't at winter conditioning, summer conditioning, he's a little bit behind the ball but keep your eye on him as well.
Now, if you're curious about my wisdom tooth surgery and how it went. I'm just going to say if you know what dry sockets are, they are a mother. As far as other things going on in the world, you know what the shirt says it all. Go Big Red and always to remember to throw the bones!
