Here's a transcript from today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles — the people’s show — where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. And it’s #predictionThursday, which means I’m bringing one of my beautiful children on, and today ladies and gentlemen, could be interesting. I brought the twins on for the first time in like two years a couple of weeks ago. This could be more challenging. This one-year-old, baby Jordyn right here, she’s a fireball. Alright, so let’s dive right into this while we can.
The three things Nebraska needs to do to win this game: number one, first and foremost, above all else, win the turnover battle, win the penalty battle, and win the battle of the hidden yardage. If they don’t do all three of those, they are not going to win. If they do all three of those, which they are capable of doing, which they haven’t won in any single game so far yet this year, if they do it this weekend, right here right now against Wisconsin, they have a chance. And I’ll get into why in a minute.
Number two: hold Wisconsin under 150 yards rushing. Now, the thought is, “why not 100?” Well, that’s what they do, that’s who they are. That would’ve been like holding Nebraska under 100 yards rushing in the 90s, it’s just not gonna happen. But if we hold Wisconsin, who’s got a game manager at best at quarterback, under 150 yards rushing — they don’t even run the option ladies and gentlemen — we have a chance of slowing them down.
Last but not least, convert on third and fourth downs. Our third-down conversion rate has not been good, stopping other teams on third down defensively has not been good. Fourth down, we were 0-3 against Purdue, we were 0-3 against Colorado going for it on fourth down. Those two games could go differently if we convert some of those.
My prediction for this game, we’re a three-touchdown underdog, and I didn’t even know that before I made my prediction. My prediction, don’t hate me, I gotta be as objective as I can be, I have it 42-21 Wisconsin. But, bear with me here. Jordyn’s prediction by the way, which is actually her older brother, Jacob’s prediction, is 48-21 Wisconsin.
Here’s how the Huskers can win: If you’ve watched Wisconsin so far this year, they’re not uberly impressive. Coming into this year, it’s their highest preseason ranking in history, at number four. And even though they kept winning in the beginning, they kept dropping because they were not impressive at all. Against Western Kentucky, their first game, their second game, I don’t remember who they played, I remember watching it in the Nebraska bookstore, it’s close at halftime. They are not gonna blow people out. They have a great offensive line, a great running back. Alex Hornibrook has started a couple years, and the question was could he lead them to the College Football Playoff, could he be more than a game manager. He has proven himself to be a game manager, fine quarterback, but he’s nothing special, he’s not going to beat you throwing the ball. The difference with Wisconsin this year is defensively. They’re good, but they’re not great. Ladies and gentlemen, they were sack-masters last year and the year before that. They were a great defense year in and year out. This year they’re good, but they’re not great.
This game, here’s how the Huskers can win: this game can be close going into the second half, because Wisconsin doesn’t pull away. There’s a reason they lost at home to BYU, who just got crushed on the road by Washington. There’s nothing special about the Cougars, solid but not great, just like Wisconsin this year. It can be close going into the second half, because all of Wisconsin’s games have been close going into the second half, and then they pull away. If the Huskers can avoid those penalties, turnovers, mistakes, hold Wisconsin under 150 yards rushing, and convert some of those third and fourth downs, they could get their first win of the season, despite my prediction. Sorry, I tried to be objective.
Alright, tune in Sunday nights, Carriker Live, 8 p.m. central time, Grant Wistrom will be joining me on my Facebook page. Carriker Live, 8 p.m. central time, Grant Wistrom, tomorrow fast Friday. Go Big Red and always remember, to throw the bones!
