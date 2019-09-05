All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his predictions for Nebraska's matchup with Colorado, and discusses whether or not the turnover battle will play a crucial role like it did for both teams in week one.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles prediction Thursday, the people's show, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Where we check the pulse of Husker nation. I've got a very special guest today, Desiree Carriker, can you say hi to the fine folks at home?
Desiree Carriker: Hi.
Adam Carriker: Can you say go Big Red?
Desiree Carriker: Go Big Red!
Adam Carriker: Can you throw the bones?
Desiree Carriker: Throw the bones!
Adam Carriker: And blow a kiss... We're raising them right in this house.
You might notice she's got a Nebraska leotard on, and if you're a gymnastics parent or fan or a gymnast yourself, you'll notice it's a little big, but that's because we had the opportunity to go watch the Nebraska gymnastics team practice this past week. I actually got to talk to the girls, and Desiree got to climb the ropes, she got to do the beam, she got to do a whole bunch of stuff with the gymnastics team. Was that a lot of fun? And they gave her a leo, the smallest one they had, and they said that-- they said grow into it. She's actually not that far off.
But anyways, should we talk a little Nebraska-Colorado football? Yeah, all right let's do it. All right, so there's three keys to this game as far as how I see it. First, defensively: Whoever wins the turnover battle is going to have a huge edge in this game. Let's be honest, the Huskers, the Blackshirts forced five turnovers in the first game. If they don't do that, we don't win. Here's the thing, Colorado has zero turnovers and they forced four Colorado State turnovers in their first game, and honestly, that's the only reason they won.
They got outplayed and outperformed. Kind of similar to what you could say South Alabama did to Nebraska at times. The difference was the turnovers. Nine combined turnovers between these two teams in their season openers. Whoever wins the turnover battle is going to have a huge leg up in this game.
Number two, offensively: Neither offense looked great. Now, Colorado's offense put up a lot more yards than Nebraska's did, but neither offense looked great. Neither offense executed well. Bottom line, which offense is going to execute? Who is actually going to execute, and who is going to execute better?
Who is going to improve the most from week one to week two? Both teams gave up more first downs than they produced in their season openers. Both teams were outgained, both teams were kind of outperformed by non-Power Five teams when it comes to the offensive side of the football.
Obviously the Blackshirts represented, special teams did some good things on our end. The offense has some improvements. We need that, but who's going to improve and execute better going into week two?
Last but not certainly least, the penalty battle, because both of these teams also had more penalties than their opponents. Whoever wins the turnover battle defensively, whoever wins the penalty battle as a team and whichever offense executes better is going to win this game.
Now, real quick, let's get into our predictions.
My prediction is this: Colorado's defense just might be the perfect remedy for Nebraska's offense. If you missed my Tuesday show, I talked about why Nebraska's offense could specifically bounce back against this Colorado defense. If you missed that show go back and check it out. Also, go back and check out my interview with Eric Lee who had two interceptions and took a pick-six to the house last Saturday. Check that out, that went up yesterday.
But, Colorado's defense could be the perfect remedy for this Nebraska offense. The Blackshirts, I feel-- The Huskers' defense is just a little bit better to maybe quite a bit better than the Colorado defense. I think that's going to be the difference and I still have us scoring a few amount of points and them as well. I just think our defense is going to hold their offense down a little bit more.
I have overtime, in a close game, in a thriller just like last year but only with the right team winning. I have Nebraska winning 34-31 in overtime.
What's your prediction Desiree?
Her prediction is Nebraska 35-- it's written down here -- Colorado 27.
All right. As you know, every year I have a competition with my family. Who's gonna get more picks right throughout the year? As of right now, we're all undefeated. We all get a belt. All right. We'll see who starts off 1-0 next week, each and every prediction Thursday when one of my kids joins me, and thank god they look like their mom.
All right, until next time, go Big Red and always remember...
Desiree Carriker: Go Big Red! Throw the bones! See you next time.
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
1 of 15
2004: Hi. I'm Bill.
Everyone knows his name. Everyone knows about the new offense. But is Bill Callahan a risk-taker?
Husker fans are hoping for a quick turnaround, from meltdown to bowl bound. But to make it happen, new coach Bo Pelini will have to be half coach and half psychologist to get a once-dominant program thinking like a winner.
At Oregon State, Mike Riley went home again, built a decent program that everyone respected — but no one particularly feared. A pleasant sort who most figured would retire in Corvallis, Riley turned down many better jobs so his Beaver teams could do more with less — but not too much more. Which is what folks expected of him.
The once marauding Nebraska football machine is being retooled in Lincoln by a cadre of coaches, specialists and support staff. The machine, powered by sellout after sellout at Memorial Stadium, is bigger and more intricate than ever. Coach Mike Riley is the man charged with making it all work. Can he put all the pieces together in a way that ignites a consistent winner? Possibly. Sometimes, where there's smoke, there's fire.
Mike Riley has added some new ingredients to the Husker offense and defense for his third season at Nebraska. A quarterback who fits his offense and a fired-up defensive coordinator are both part of the recipe. So how will it taste?
It's been a long, cold winter since Husker hopes rose on more than just hype. Four coaches have been devoured by unmet expectations of a demanding fan base. Winning is cyclical in college football. When will the cycle tick upward for Big Red? Now. Finally. Nebraska football is in a state of change. A metamorphosis is under way. This season will offer signs of what the Huskers will grow into. But in the Big Ten, it's eat or be eaten. Nebraska will survive, and it's appetite will grow. What you see now is only a glimpse of what's to come.
The World-Herald's Husker football preview section covers since 2004
1 of 15
2004: Hi. I'm Bill.
Everyone knows his name. Everyone knows about the new offense. But is Bill Callahan a risk-taker?
THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: Fixing Big Red
Is Nebraska's new regime on track to rebuild the Huskers?
THE WORLD-HERALD
2006: It's time
The QB fits the system. The Blackshirts look like Blackshirts. It's Year Three of the Callahan era. Time for Nebraska to be Nebraska.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Inside Big Red
Take a tour behind the scenes of Husker football. Crack open the doors to one of college football's mega programs and catch a glimpse of the people equipment and building that make it tick.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2008: Head games
Husker fans are hoping for a quick turnaround, from meltdown to bowl bound. But to make it happen, new coach Bo Pelini will have to be half coach and half psychologist to get a once-dominant program thinking like a winner.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2009: Formula for success
THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Closing the book
Looking back at the rivalries and players of the Big Eight and Big 12 and how Nebraska could pen a triumphant final chapter.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: A new direction
THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Husker voters guide
A comprehensive tool to encourage informed and active fan participation before opening kickoff.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: Catch him ...
You want fast? Like Magic, Taylor Martinez and Nebraska can go from zero to 60 yards faster than you can turn through these 30 pages. But will it be enough for a title run?
THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: The future is now
With college football rapidly changing its identify, Nebraska, one of its most traditional programs, can't rely on all of its old advantages. Where does NU fit in this brave new world?
THE WORLD-HERALD
2015: No more Mr. Nice Guy
At Oregon State, Mike Riley went home again, built a decent program that everyone respected — but no one particularly feared. A pleasant sort who most figured would retire in Corvallis, Riley turned down many better jobs so his Beaver teams could do more with less — but not too much more. Which is what folks expected of him.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2016: Rebuilding the Big Red machine
The once marauding Nebraska football machine is being retooled in Lincoln by a cadre of coaches, specialists and support staff. The machine, powered by sellout after sellout at Memorial Stadium, is bigger and more intricate than ever. Coach Mike Riley is the man charged with making it all work. Can he put all the pieces together in a way that ignites a consistent winner? Possibly. Sometimes, where there's smoke, there's fire.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: Cooking up a winner
Mike Riley has added some new ingredients to the Husker offense and defense for his third season at Nebraska. A quarterback who fits his offense and a fired-up defensive coordinator are both part of the recipe. So how will it taste?
THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Metamorphosis
It's been a long, cold winter since Husker hopes rose on more than just hype. Four coaches have been devoured by unmet expectations of a demanding fan base. Winning is cyclical in college football. When will the cycle tick upward for Big Red? Now. Finally. Nebraska football is in a state of change. A metamorphosis is under way. This season will offer signs of what the Huskers will grow into. But in the Big Ten, it's eat or be eaten. Nebraska will survive, and it's appetite will grow. What you see now is only a glimpse of what's to come.
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.