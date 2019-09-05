All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his predictions for Nebraska's matchup with Colorado, and discusses whether or not the turnover battle will play a crucial role like it did for both teams in week one.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.

When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.

Here's a transcript of today's show:

Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles prediction Thursday, the people's show, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Where we check the pulse of Husker nation. I've got a very special guest today, Desiree Carriker, can you say hi to the fine folks at home?  

Desiree Carriker: Hi.

Adam Carriker: Can you say go Big Red?

Desiree Carriker: Go Big Red! 

Adam Carriker: Can you throw the bones?

Desiree Carriker: Throw the bones!

Adam Carriker: And blow a kiss... We're raising them right in this house. 

You might notice she's got a Nebraska leotard on, and if you're a gymnastics parent or fan or a gymnast yourself, you'll notice it's a little big, but that's because we had the opportunity to go watch the Nebraska gymnastics team practice this past week. I actually got to talk to the girls, and Desiree got to climb the ropes, she got to do the beam, she got to do a whole bunch of stuff with the gymnastics team. Was that a lot of fun? And they gave her a leo, the smallest one they had, and they said that-- they said grow into it. She's actually not that far off.

But anyways, should we talk a little Nebraska-Colorado football? Yeah, all right let's do it. All right, so there's three keys to this game as far as how I see it. First, defensively: Whoever wins the turnover battle is going to have a huge edge in this game. Let's be honest, the Huskers, the Blackshirts forced five turnovers in the first game. If they don't do that, we don't win. Here's the thing, Colorado has zero turnovers and they forced four Colorado State turnovers in their first game, and honestly, that's the only reason they won. 

They got outplayed and outperformed. Kind of similar to what you could say South Alabama did to Nebraska at times. The difference was the turnovers. Nine combined turnovers between these two teams in their season openers. Whoever wins the turnover battle is going to have a huge leg up in this game.

Number two, offensively: Neither offense looked great. Now, Colorado's offense put up a lot more yards than Nebraska's did, but neither offense looked great. Neither offense executed well. Bottom line, which offense is going to execute? Who is actually going to execute, and who is going to execute better?

Who is going to improve the most from week one to week two? Both teams gave up more first downs than they produced in their season openers. Both teams were outgained, both teams were kind of outperformed by non-Power Five teams when it comes to the offensive side of the football. 

Obviously the Blackshirts represented, special teams did some good things on our end. The offense has some improvements. We need that, but who's going to improve and execute better going into week two?

Last but not certainly least, the penalty battle, because both of these teams also had more penalties than their opponents. Whoever wins the turnover battle defensively, whoever wins the penalty battle as a team and whichever offense executes better is going to win this game.  

Now, real quick, let's get into our predictions.  

My prediction is this: Colorado's defense just might be the perfect remedy for Nebraska's offense. If you missed my Tuesday show, I talked about why Nebraska's offense could specifically bounce back against this Colorado defense. If you missed that show go back and check it out. Also, go back and check out my interview with Eric Lee who had two interceptions and took a pick-six to the house last Saturday. Check that out, that went up yesterday.

But, Colorado's defense could be the perfect remedy for this Nebraska offense. The Blackshirts, I feel-- The Huskers' defense is just a little bit better to maybe quite a bit better than the Colorado defense. I think that's going to be the difference and I still have us scoring a few amount of points and them as well. I just think our defense is going to hold their offense down a little bit more. 

I have overtime, in a close game, in a thriller just like last year but only with the right team winning. I have Nebraska winning 34-31 in overtime. 

What's your prediction Desiree?  

Her prediction is Nebraska 35-- it's written down here -- Colorado 27. 

All right. As you know, every year I have a competition with my family. Who's gonna get more picks right throughout the year? As of right now, we're all undefeated. We all get a belt. All right. We'll see who starts off 1-0 next week, each and every prediction Thursday when one of my kids joins me, and thank god they look like their mom.  

All right, until next time, go Big Red and always remember...

Desiree Carriker: Go Big Red! Throw the bones!​ See you next time. 

Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.

The World-Herald's Husker football preview section covers since 2004

1 of 15

Tags

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription