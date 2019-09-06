All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. The question on the docket today: is Nebraska vs. Colorado really and truly a rivalry?
Now, let's go back to the origin of this rivalry. Even to this day Bill McCartney, he still would rather be dead than red. He said it last year, he talked to the media about Nebraska versus Colorado again this year. I don't see this guy for like a decade, and bam, two years in a row he's bringing out "rather be dead then red." He's the guy who started this rivalry. He's the guy who said no red in the Colorado football building throughout the entire year. So is this really a rivalry though, is it truly a rivalry?
There's different levels to a rivalry if you ask me, and there's different types of rivalries. Look at my shirt. I would say just based on the shirt I'm wearing Colorado's a rival, but right now Iowa's maybe more of a rival. Oklahoma back in the day was more of a rival. There's different types of rivalries.
Nebraska-Oklahoma was built on respect. Two really good football teams, programs year in and year out playing for a conference championship or right to play for the national championship. It was based on respect. You look at a Florida-Florida State, I think that's based a little bit more on hate, if you will. Those two teams just flat out don't like each other. Half the time they get in a fight at midfield before the games ever start.
So to me, is it a rivalry? Yes. Is it as intense a rivalry as some of the other rivalries that Nebraska has had in the past, a la in Nebraska-Oklahoma? No. To me it's more of a little brother, big brother rivalry. I mean that with all due respect, but it's also the truth. It's a little bit more one-sided, but it is a rivalry from both ends, but a little bit more little brother versus big brother.
If you go back, Nebraska and Colorado have played 70 times. The first time they ever played was Nov. 17, 1898, Nebraska won 23-10. Since then, in those 70 meetings Nebraska has won almost 75% of those meetings between the two schools. They have the longest win streak of almost 18 years, they had the largest margin of victory: 59-0 in 1981. For me personally, I got my first collegiate sack as a freshman in Boulder vs. Joel Klatt, hi Mr. Fox. As a freshman, that was my first collegiate sack ever. Then I got my last collegiate sack ever, well I guess Auburn in the Cotton Bowl, but during the regular season was against Colorado at home on Senior Day. So for me, those are my memories and those are my thoughts, let me know yours.
Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
1 of 92
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
Photos: Nebraska vs. Colorado at Folsom Field through the years
Nebraska returns to Folsom Field this September for the first time since 2009. Relive some of Nebraska's other road trips to Boulder, Colorado, in this photo gallery.
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1950: Bobby Reynolds finds a hole, but the Huskers fell to Colorado 28-19. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1952: Bob Smith scoots for six yards to the Colorado 18-yard line. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1954: Dennis Korinek has lots of room en route to the first touchdown of the game. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1956: Colorado's John Bayuk scores a 23-yard touchdown. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1958: Max Martz and Harry Tolly can't do much to stop Howard Cook, who has an impressive escort on a 71-yard touchdown run. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1960: "Ed Coleman is a feller in need of a friend as the Huskers gang up on him in a Nebraska version of hunting Buffalo," the caption read in the Oct. 23, 1960, edition of The World-Herald. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1964: Saved by its marauding defenders until the attack unit was able to settle down, Nebraska slapped Colorado, 21 to 3, and climbed into a tie with Kansas for the Big Eight football lead. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: A jubilant Bob Devaney and George Kelly after the Huskers beat Colorado. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: The Huskers leap for joy as the game against Colorado comes to an end. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich leads the way for Paul Critchlow after pitching the ball to him against Colorado. Read more
HANDOUT
1966: Ben Gregory adds two yards for the Huskers before Sam Harris puts a stop to his second-half run. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Joe Orduna runs ... hesitates ... spins ... plops. And it's six points for Nebraska. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Ken Geddes inhales oxygen to counteract the "mile-high" altitude. The man operating the oxygen tank is Harry Amen, nephew of Husker great Paul Amen. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney returns a kickoff for 79 yards. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney fights for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Van Brownson gets away from Colorado defender Dave Capra during a short gain in the first quarter. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1970: Defensive tackle Larry Jacobson spoils the aim of Colorado quarterback Jim Bratton. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney cracks the Buffaloes for a five-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Husker blockers sprawl ahead of Jeff Moran. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Maury Damkroger soars through Colorado defenders before falling just short of the goal line. Gary Dixon scored on the next play. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Freshman Monte Anthony carries for six yards during a first-quarter touchdown drive. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Mark Doak is the escort on Ritch Bahe's 24-yard gain. Bahe was injured on the play and never returned to the game. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1976: A Colorado defender fires and misses, with Richard Berns continuing on his 48-yard run. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Andra Franklin draws a crowd of Colorado defensive players as he charges for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Tom Ohrt delivers a body-bending block. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Ralphie the Buffalo meets the Husker players and Tom Osborne. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Jarvis Redwine is tackled near the Colorado goal line in the first quarter. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1982: Colorado offensive lineman John Firm lays on the ground as Steve Damkroger is hugged by Bret Clark after Damkroger's second fourth-quarter interception. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: Travis Turner scored two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Huskers. "We knew we could get the job done," he said. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1986: Barry Remington celebrates with teammates Don Deuzio, center, and Jaohn Nairn, center, after intercepting Steve Taylor's pass. Read more
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
1987: Keith Jones piled up 248 yards rushing during No. 5 Nebraska's 24-7 victory over Colorado. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1989: Nebraska's Jeff Mills, left, and Mike Croel chase down Colorado running back J.J. Flannigan. Read more