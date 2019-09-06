All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Adam Carriker discusses the origin and the history of the Huskers and the Buffaloes to debate whether Nebraska-Colorado is still truly a rivalry.

Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. The question on the docket today: is Nebraska vs. Colorado really and truly a rivalry?

Now, let's go back to the origin of this rivalry. Even to this day Bill McCartney, he still would rather be dead than red. He said it last year, he talked to the media about Nebraska versus Colorado again this year. I don't see this guy for like a decade, and bam, two years in a row he's bringing out "rather be dead then red." He's the guy who started this rivalry. He's the guy who said no red in the Colorado football building throughout the entire year. So is this really a rivalry though, is it truly a rivalry?

There's different levels to a rivalry if you ask me, and there's different types of rivalries. Look at my shirt. I would say just based on the shirt I'm wearing Colorado's a rival, but right now Iowa's maybe more of a rival. Oklahoma back in the day was more of a rival. There's different types of rivalries.

Nebraska-Oklahoma was built on respect. Two really good football teams, programs year in and year out playing for a conference championship or right to play for the national championship. It was based on respect. You look at a Florida-Florida State, I think that's based a little bit more on hate, if you will. Those two teams just flat out don't like each other. Half the time they get in a fight at midfield before the games ever start.

So to me, is it a rivalry? Yes. Is it as intense a rivalry as some of the other rivalries that Nebraska has had in the past, a la in Nebraska-Oklahoma? No. To me it's more of a little brother, big brother rivalry. I mean that with all due respect, but it's also the truth. It's a little bit more one-sided, but it is a rivalry from both ends, but a little bit more little brother versus big brother.

If you go back, Nebraska and Colorado have played 70 times. The first time they ever played was Nov. 17, 1898, Nebraska won 23-10. Since then, in those 70 meetings Nebraska has won almost 75% of those meetings between the two schools. They have the longest win streak of almost 18 years, they had the largest margin of victory: 59-0 in 1981. For me personally, I got my first collegiate sack as a freshman in Boulder vs. Joel Klatt, hi Mr. Fox. As a freshman, that was my first collegiate sack ever. Then I got my last collegiate sack ever, well I guess Auburn in the Cotton Bowl, but during the regular season was against Colorado at home on Senior Day. So for me, those are my memories and those are my thoughts, let me know yours.

Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!​

