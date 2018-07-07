All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
In Friday's episode, Carriker breaks down the candidates and gives his way-too-early prediction on who will be the Huskers' opening-game starting quarterback.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Woooo! Life is good. All right, so I want to do something a little bit different today, I want to have a little bit of fun, I want to put myself on the spot. I haven’t seen a whole lot of people give their prediction on who Nebraska’s starting quarterback is going to be. Everyone, including myself up to this point, has been like, “Well, let’s see what happens, let’s see how things develop, let’s see how these guys improve.”
Well, forget that. We do things a little bit differently here on the Carriker Chronicles. And we’re obviously going to do that as well, there’s going to be a lot that’s going to happen before game one. But, let’s have a little bit of fun and put myself on the spot, and make myself predict, who Scott Frost, game one, starting quarterback is going to be of the 2018 season of the Scott Frost era.
As we roll into this thing I got a couple of interesting stats that I think you fine folks at home might enjoy. Now, over the past 43 years, since 1975, Nebraska has had 42 total starting quarterbacks: 20 seniors, 15 juniors, seven sophomores, one redshirt freshman, and I believe that guy’s name was Taylor Martinez, and zero true freshman have started for the Big Red.
Now, I’m going to go through these four guys that are on the roster right now as Huskers’ quarterbacks one by one: Tristan Gebbia, redshirt freshman. Now he’s been my favorite up to this point. He’s the most well-rounded quarterback in my opinion that we have on the roster. He’s got arm strength, he’s got throwing accuracy. I love the six inches between his ears. Every time I interact with him I’m impressed with his mental approach. He’s got good speed to run this Scott Frost option, fast-paced offense. I hope he bulks up a little bit over the summer. That’s really the only major concern at this point.
Next up, Adrian Martinez, true freshman. At some point this offense is going to run through him. His skills are tailor-made for this Scott Frost offense.
Andrew Bunch, sophomore quarterback. Alright, now he has surprising quickness and acceleration, he played well during spring, he has a quick release, and he’s really the only guy that’s currently eligible for the starting job for the Huskers that has major playing experience at the college level. It was junior-college experience, starting experience, but he’s the only guy with that.
And Noah Vedral has the most experience in this Scott Frost offense, played for a whole year under it at UCF. He’s the only quarterback with Division I experience on this roster, but he’s not eligible for the 2018 season. I know he’s applied for eligibility, doesn’t look likely at this point, but I do hope that he gets it.
But, there’s a couple things to keep in mind. I know Scott Frost is going to be looking at everything when he’s making this decision, but there’s a couple of things to keep in mind. What’s the best decision, as far as the starting quarterback, for the future of the football team? This is a building process, but also what’s the best decision as far as the starting quarterback for the here and now, the 2018 season?
Keep in mind, Scott Frost has said he doesn’t care what class you are. He doesn’t care if you’re a senior, doesn’t care if you’re a true freshman. And he proved that. He’s going to play the best players, and he proved that at UCF. He started McKenzie Milton, who finished eighth in the Heisman voting a year ago, he started him as a true freshman. Part of the way through his season he started him, and then he played Noah Vedral, as a true freshman, last year as a quarterback down there with the Golden Knights.
Now, here’s what I believe the deciding factor is going to be. Personally for me, Andrew Bunch, you know, he’s played really well, he could take this thing. But for me, the two top candidates are Tristan Gebbia and Adrian Martinez. So, to me the deciding factor is this: so Adrian Martinez has the advantage in the run game, he’s a dynamic runner. All right, Tristan Gebbia’s got the speed, he’s got the wheels, but Adrian Martinez has that advantage in the running game. The question is, what’s the separation going to be in the passing game?
Because that’s where Tristan Gebbia has the advantage. All right, is it a big separation? Is it a small separation? The question I have is how much can you trust a freshman to take care of the football throwing wise? All right, who’s never played or started in a big time, in a college football game of any kind. There’s mental development, there’s awareness. You need to recognize blitz and you need to do audibles. Is it zone blitz? Man blitz? Are they dropping? Is it a fake? What are they going to do? There’s no mental development. Adrian Martinez’s legs are always going to be there. It doesn’t matter what they’re doing. So the question is, can you trust a freshman in the passing game? And is there enough separation for Tristan Gebbia to win that starting job?
So, my prediction is, because for me, if this offense is one day going to go through Adrian Martinez, unless there is a huge separation in the passing game that Tristan Gebbia has in that advantage, and freshman are coming into college and they’re doing well in the passing game a lot more than they used to because of what they’re doing in high school. But to me, the separation just is going to be on the running side of the game, and Adrian Martinez will improve as a passer. So game one, day one, Scott Frost era, 2018 season, my prediction is Adrian Martinez is Scott Frost’s starting quarterback. But this is going to be a fun battle to watch as game one approaches.
All right, throughout the summer, still summer schedule. Every Monday, 8 a.m. central time. Go Big Red, and always remember, to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
1 of 17
33. Eric Lee, DB: In Erik Chinander’s defense, Eric Lee may benefit with a new set of aggressive schemes but will have to win time at a position becoming more infused with talent. Click here to read more.
36. Austin Allen, TE: In Scott Frost’s offense, the tight end is a chameleon. At times he has to be an offensive tackle, a fullback, a slot receiver, a wideout. Austin Allen seems to be able to fit into all those roles. Click here to read the story.
37. Cam'Ron Jones, DB: When Cam Jones walks onto the field, he says, he turns into “the baddest thing walking.” And Nebraska may need some of that attitude on the defensive side of the ball. Click here to read the story.
38. Jaron Woodyard, WR: Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Arizona Western College. In his second year at Arizona Western, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Click here to read the story.
39. Caleb Lightbourn, P: Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. Click here to read more.
42. Jaevon McQuitty, WR: He may have lost his under-the-radar status in the spring game, when the consensus four-star prospect with seven Big Ten offers reeled in three catches for 33 yards — including a 25-yard touchdown. Click here to read more.
43. Cam Taylor, CB: The book is far from written on Taylor, who will begin at cornerback but could move to a variety of positions. His quickness and Nebraska’s lack of depth at corner means he’s a candidate for early playing time. Click here to read more.
45 DaiShon Neal, DL: The former Omaha Central standout came to Nebraska with high hopes but said this spring he often doubted his abilities as a Division I player. Recruited to compete on a four-man front, Neal has navigated the learning curve and is back to the confident playmaker. Click here to read more.
46. Boe Wilson, OL: A consensus three-star recruit from the 2016 class, Wilson rarely saw playing time on the line last year even as injuries and fan outcry mounted. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, product pushed right guard starter Tanner Farmer and figures to be an option at either spot should the need arise. Click here to read more.
47. Barret Pickering, K: Can Pickering continue the decades-long run of consistency from Nebraska kickers? The Huskers certainly hope so, especially considering the gantlet they will face this fall. Click here to read more.
48. Matt Sichterman, OL: Sichterman could be a late-game reserve or crunch-time contributor depending on what happens ahead of him on the depth chart. If this fall plays out like 2017 — with injuries to multiple right tackles that tested the Huskers’ depth — the Cincinnati product could quickly become a familiar name. Click here to read more.
49. Peyton Newell, DL: The Hiawatha, Kansas, native changed his fortunes this spring while making big gains under strength coach Zach Duval — the lineman said he added 23 pounds of muscle — and taking practice snaps as the No. 1 nose tackle with Mick Stoltenberg out because of an injury. Click here to read more.
50. Damion Daniels, DL: Daniels gives the Huskers another viable option at the position after redshirting last year and — if his listed weight is accurate — dropping 20 pounds. There is still plenty of upside with Daniels, who should provide quality relief for starters and could push them for a prominent role. Click here to read more.
Honorable mention: RB Tre Bryant, OLB Collin Miller, OLB Caleb Tannor, TE Kurt Rafdal, ATH Justin McGriff, LS Jordan Ober, ILB Avery Roberts, G John Raridon, OLB Guy Thomas, DT Vaha Vainuku, C Hunter Miller. Click here for more on the Huskers that received honorable mention.
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
1 of 17
33. Eric Lee, DB: In Erik Chinander’s defense, Eric Lee may benefit with a new set of aggressive schemes but will have to win time at a position becoming more infused with talent. Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
34. Jaylin Bradley, RB: As a true freshman, Bradley showed flashes of productivity, recording four receptions for 38 yards and 24 carries for 93 yards. Click here to read more.
ZACH MAYHEW/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
35. Andrew Bunch, QB: Do not mention to quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco that Andrew Bunch is “just a walk-on.” Don’t mention that to Bunch, either. He’s here to play. Click here to read the story.
36. Austin Allen, TE: In Scott Frost’s offense, the tight end is a chameleon. At times he has to be an offensive tackle, a fullback, a slot receiver, a wideout. Austin Allen seems to be able to fit into all those roles. Click here to read the story.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
37. Cam'Ron Jones, DB: When Cam Jones walks onto the field, he says, he turns into “the baddest thing walking.” And Nebraska may need some of that attitude on the defensive side of the ball. Click here to read the story.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
38. Jaron Woodyard, WR: Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Arizona Western College. In his second year at Arizona Western, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Click here to read the story.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
39. Caleb Lightbourn, P: Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
40. Miles Jones, WR: Miles Jones should fit in perfectly at Nebraska’s “duck” position as a slot receiver who can also take handoffs in the backfield. Click here to read more.
JIM RASSOL/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL
42. Jaevon McQuitty, WR: He may have lost his under-the-radar status in the spring game, when the consensus four-star prospect with seven Big Ten offers reeled in three catches for 33 yards — including a 25-yard touchdown. Click here to read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
43. Cam Taylor, CB: The book is far from written on Taylor, who will begin at cornerback but could move to a variety of positions. His quickness and Nebraska’s lack of depth at corner means he’s a candidate for early playing time. Click here to read more.
MONTGOMERY (ALA.) ADVERTISER
45 DaiShon Neal, DL: The former Omaha Central standout came to Nebraska with high hopes but said this spring he often doubted his abilities as a Division I player. Recruited to compete on a four-man front, Neal has navigated the learning curve and is back to the confident playmaker. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
46. Boe Wilson, OL: A consensus three-star recruit from the 2016 class, Wilson rarely saw playing time on the line last year even as injuries and fan outcry mounted. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, product pushed right guard starter Tanner Farmer and figures to be an option at either spot should the need arise. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
47. Barret Pickering, K: Can Pickering continue the decades-long run of consistency from Nebraska kickers? The Huskers certainly hope so, especially considering the gantlet they will face this fall. Click here to read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
48. Matt Sichterman, OL: Sichterman could be a late-game reserve or crunch-time contributor depending on what happens ahead of him on the depth chart. If this fall plays out like 2017 — with injuries to multiple right tackles that tested the Huskers’ depth — the Cincinnati product could quickly become a familiar name. Click here to read more.
49. Peyton Newell, DL: The Hiawatha, Kansas, native changed his fortunes this spring while making big gains under strength coach Zach Duval — the lineman said he added 23 pounds of muscle — and taking practice snaps as the No. 1 nose tackle with Mick Stoltenberg out because of an injury. Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
50. Damion Daniels, DL: Daniels gives the Huskers another viable option at the position after redshirting last year and — if his listed weight is accurate — dropping 20 pounds. There is still plenty of upside with Daniels, who should provide quality relief for starters and could push them for a prominent role. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorable mention: RB Tre Bryant, OLB Collin Miller, OLB Caleb Tannor, TE Kurt Rafdal, ATH Justin McGriff, LS Jordan Ober, ILB Avery Roberts, G John Raridon, OLB Guy Thomas, DT Vaha Vainuku, C Hunter Miller. Click here for more on the Huskers that received honorable mention.
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
Get email notifications on Adam Carriker daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Adam Carriker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.