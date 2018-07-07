All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

In Friday's episode, Carriker breaks down the candidates and gives his way-too-early prediction on who will be the Huskers' opening-game starting quarterback.

Here's a transcript of today's show:

Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Woooo! Life is good. All right, so I want to do something a little bit different today, I want to have a little bit of fun, I want to put myself on the spot. I haven’t seen a whole lot of people give their prediction on who Nebraska’s starting quarterback is going to be. Everyone, including myself up to this point, has been like, “Well, let’s see what happens, let’s see how things develop, let’s see how these guys improve.”

Well, forget that. We do things a little bit differently here on the Carriker Chronicles. And we’re obviously going to do that as well, there’s going to be a lot that’s going to happen before game one. But, let’s have a little bit of fun and put myself on the spot, and make myself predict, who Scott Frost, game one, starting quarterback is going to be of the 2018 season of the Scott Frost era.

As we roll into this thing I got a couple of interesting stats that I think you fine folks at home might enjoy. Now, over the past 43 years, since 1975, Nebraska has had 42 total starting quarterbacks: 20 seniors, 15 juniors, seven sophomores, one redshirt freshman, and I believe that guy’s name was Taylor Martinez, and zero true freshman have started for the Big Red.

Now, I’m going to go through these four guys that are on the roster right now as Huskers’ quarterbacks one by one: Tristan Gebbia, redshirt freshman. Now he’s been my favorite up to this point. He’s the most well-rounded quarterback in my opinion that we have on the roster. He’s got arm strength, he’s got throwing accuracy. I love the six inches between his ears. Every time I interact with him I’m impressed with his mental approach. He’s got good speed to run this Scott Frost option, fast-paced offense. I hope he bulks up a little bit over the summer. That’s really the only major concern at this point.

Next up, Adrian Martinez, true freshman. At some point this offense is going to run through him. His skills are tailor-made for this Scott Frost offense.

Andrew Bunch, sophomore quarterback. Alright, now he has surprising quickness and acceleration, he played well during spring, he has a quick release, and he’s really the only guy that’s currently eligible for the starting job for the Huskers that has major playing experience at the college level. It was junior-college experience, starting experience, but he’s the only guy with that.

And Noah Vedral has the most experience in this Scott Frost offense, played for a whole year under it at UCF. He’s the only quarterback with Division I experience on this roster, but he’s not eligible for the 2018 season. I know he’s applied for eligibility, doesn’t look likely at this point, but I do hope that he gets it.

But, there’s a couple things to keep in mind. I know Scott Frost is going to be looking at everything when he’s making this decision, but there’s a couple of things to keep in mind. What’s the best decision, as far as the starting quarterback, for the future of the football team? This is a building process, but also what’s the best decision as far as the starting quarterback for the here and now, the 2018 season?

Keep in mind, Scott Frost has said he doesn’t care what class you are. He doesn’t care if you’re a senior, doesn’t care if you’re a true freshman. And he proved that. He’s going to play the best players, and he proved that at UCF. He started McKenzie Milton, who finished eighth in the Heisman voting a year ago, he started him as a true freshman. Part of the way through his season he started him, and then he played Noah Vedral, as a true freshman, last year as a quarterback down there with the Golden Knights.

Now, here’s what I believe the deciding factor is going to be. Personally for me, Andrew Bunch, you know, he’s played really well, he could take this thing. But for me, the two top candidates are Tristan Gebbia and Adrian Martinez. So, to me the deciding factor is this: so Adrian Martinez has the advantage in the run game, he’s a dynamic runner. All right, Tristan Gebbia’s got the speed, he’s got the wheels, but Adrian Martinez has that advantage in the running game. The question is, what’s the separation going to be in the passing game?

Because that’s where Tristan Gebbia has the advantage. All right, is it a big separation? Is it a small separation? The question I have is how much can you trust a freshman to take care of the football throwing wise? All right, who’s never played or started in a big time, in a college football game of any kind. There’s mental development, there’s awareness. You need to recognize blitz and you need to do audibles. Is it zone blitz? Man blitz? Are they dropping? Is it a fake? What are they going to do? There’s no mental development. Adrian Martinez’s legs are always going to be there. It doesn’t matter what they’re doing. So the question is, can you trust a freshman in the passing game? And is there enough separation for Tristan Gebbia to win that starting job?

So, my prediction is, because for me, if this offense is one day going to go through Adrian Martinez, unless there is a huge separation in the passing game that Tristan Gebbia has in that advantage, and freshman are coming into college and they’re doing well in the passing game a lot more than they used to because of what they’re doing in high school. But to me, the separation just is going to be on the running side of the game, and Adrian Martinez will improve as a passer. So game one, day one, Scott Frost era, 2018 season, my prediction is Adrian Martinez is Scott Frost’s starting quarterback. But this is going to be a fun battle to watch as game one approaches.

All right, throughout the summer, still summer schedule. Every Monday, 8 a.m. central time. Go Big Red, and always remember, to throw the bones!

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

