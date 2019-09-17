All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker previews Nebraska volleyball's upcoming matchup against Stanford. The Huskers jumped the No. 2 Cardinal in the polls this week, and will look to avenge their loss in last year's national championship game. Carriker also shares some Husker football stats, including one to watch for this weekend's game against Illinois.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
I'll just address the elephant in the room. I'm well aware that my shirt is a little outdated. Could somebody please give me an up-to-date Nebraska volleyball shirt? All right, now that that's been addressed, let's talk a little Nebraska volleyball, and then at the very end of the show, I've got a couple of interesting Nebraska football stats. One you'll like, and one you may not like, I don't know. We'll see, we'll get there.
But first, the new No. 1 team in the country, the Nebraska volleyball team. Now they're one of only a handful of undefeated teams left in Division I, and they have swept almost half of their opponents in their matches, 3-0.
They've been some dominating performances so far this season. Now, they were No. 2, but No. 1 Stanford lost. Nebraska is the new No. 1, Stanford is No. 2. Now this Nebraska volleyball team is some of the tallest girls I've ever seen in my life.
Now, for the past three years, we've gone in the spring to watch their spring ball. I got a bunch of daughters who love volleyball of Nebraska, especially my daughter Addison, they want to play there someday. And we come in the fall. So we've seen a lot of these teams, these teams that have finished in the Final Four and won national championships and played for national championships. I think this is the tallest team I've ever seen. I feel like 2/3 of the team looks me in the eye, and I'm 6-foot-6. So it's pretty cool that the team is doing so well.
Now, Wednesday night, the defending national champions, Stanford, the former No. 1 team in the country, Stanford, the team that beat us for the national championship, Stanford, the team that wrote those oh, so lovely, wonderful things about us on their whiteboard in their locker room before we played them for the national championship last year.
Stanford comes to Lincoln, No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday night. I'm expecting Husker Nation to be rowdy, to be loud, to be making an impact and a difference in that match. I know me and my entire family are going to be watching it for sure. I do think Stanford, even though they just lost, I still think they're the favorite. Even though it's at our house, I still think they're the favorite.
Real quick, before I get to a couple interesting Nebraska football stats, I played a little volleyball in my day. I was on a stud volleyball team in high school. My senior year of high school, we organized this stud volleyball tournament with all the other guys there in my grade. It was like five or six teams and my team won the championship, but our prize was we got to play our high school girls volleyball team, and I'll be honest with you, I'm a physical guy, I love physicality, I love impact. And that ball was coming so hard at me and so hard at my face. I wanted nothing to do (with it). I've never had something come so fast at my face in my entire life. And I played baseball, ladies and gentlemen, I wanted nothing to do with it.
I have total respect for what these college girls do. That was a high school team, and there were .500 at best, our girls volleyball team, all due respect to them. But I had a whole new respect for volleyball and for what the girls do after that. My daughter Addison, her dream is still one day to play at the University of Nebraska. In fact every time I talk to Coach (John) Cook, he tells me to tell Addison hi.
Now, one cool Nebraska volleyball stat: this is our 100th week all time being ranked No. 1 in the country. So I thought that was cool. A couple of Nebraska football stats, right this first one, take it for what it is.
Ten years ago, Nebraska had three kickers on their team that went on to be successful kickers in the NFL. I said you might not like it. Or you might like it, I don't know. Maybe it's funny to you, I don't know. But the other cool Nebraska stat is: this Saturday, Nebraska, the football team, could win their 900th all time college football game. To me, I thought that was pretty cool.
All right, until next time, Husker Nation.
Oh, yeah, tune in tomorrow, every Wednesday, throughout the year, really, not just the season, but throughout the year I bring on guests. All right. I've had the opportunity to talk to some of the all time greats, not only in Nebraska, football history, but in football history, you know.
So tomorrow Darrion Daniels, team captain, blackshirt. He was also a team captain at Oklahoma State. I've never I don't think I've ever heard of a guy being a two-time captain at two different schools. So I thought that was cool. But he joins me tomorrow. It's a very entertaining interview. It's a fun interview. He's a lively guy.
So be sure to check that out on Wednesday morning, 8 a.m. Central time Facebook, Twitter, Omaha.com/carriker and if you missed Carriker Live last Sunday now to my Facebook page. Go check it out. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.