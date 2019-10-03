All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles. Another Thursday prediction edition of the show, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital, where we always check the pulse of Husker Nation. Just like on each and every Thursday and each and every week of the football season, each and every year that I've done the show anyways, I bring on one of my
beautiful children and today I'm joined by my daughter Trinity. Can you say hi to the fine folks at home?
Trinity Carriker: Hello
Adam Carriker: All right. Are you ready to have some fun or what?
Trinity Carriker: Yes!
Adam Carriker: You excited to be on the show?
Trinity Carriker: Yes!
Adam Carriker: Okay. All right. All right, so, Trinity before we get going and we start talking about Northwestern and Nebraska, why don't you tell the fine folks at home: what's your favorite sport?
Trinity: Um, hockey.
Adam Carriker: All right. Do you have another sport you like?
Trinity: Yes, soccer.
Adam Carriker: Soccer. Any others?
Trinity Carriker: Mhmm. Football, basketball, baseball, softball and all the sports except golf.
Adam Carriker: She's a well-rounded athlete, ladies and gentlemen. Do you have a favorite team?
Trinity Carriker: The Rams.
Adam Carriker: The Rams, anybody else?
Trinity Carriker: Mhmm. Nebraska, the Dolphins and the Eagles.
Adam Carriker: All right. All right. The last question: What's your favorite show?
Trinity Carriker: Carriker Chronicles and Carriker Live.
Adam Carriker: Oh, all right. You're my favorite guest I've had on the show already. Should we talk a little Nebraska football?
Trinity Carriker: Can we do a little bit of hockey?
Adam Carriker: Can we just talk Nebraska football?
Trinity Carriker: Yeah, for a little bit.
Adam Carriker: Okay. All right. Every week I never know what's going to happen on Thursdays. All right. Three keys to the game: The Huskers need to bounce back from the Ohio State loss. All right. This kind of goes without saying, it seems a little obvious, but the six inches between people's ears is so unpredictable and is so underrated when it comes to competitive sports.
Now, the Huskers last year started 0-6 and they bounced back. So, I have no doubt that this team — it's not the exact same team, okay. We've been told they're better, their record at this point is better, but will they have the same mental power and fortitude to bounce back and get better and better like they did a year ago when they had that rough start? Can they bounce back from this rough game? I think they will, but it's never something you can take for granted.
No. 2, they've got to be able to stop the run. Coming into the Ohio State game, they were giving up two yards per carry, they were a top-10, top-15 rush defense in the entire country. Against Ohio State, they gave up nearly seven yards per carry. If they can make a struggling Northwestern offense one-dimensional, and have to throw the ball, they're really not going to be good on offense. That's the key for the defense.
For our offense: Protect Adrian Martinez. Now, he didn't play very well, okay, but at the same time, everything revolves around the offensive line. He had a lot of heat on him, he had a lot of pressure and we had a hard time running the ball in our own right. Everything starts up front, ladies and gentlemen.
Now, last week, my son didn't get the exact score right, but unfortunately he got the exact difference in the score right. He predicted 58-17 Ohio State, which is a difference of 41 points. The score was 48-7, which is a difference of 41 points.
So, unfortunately he got it exactly right. So, you guys earn the belt for this week and you guys are up 3-2. I'm losing to my family in our weekly prediction battle, 3-2 right now, so I don't know what that means for me. But, here's the deal: The Northwestern offense has only scored over 15 points once this year. On the other hand, our defense has only held opponents to under 34 points twice and under 21 points once.
These are always close games and three times since we've joined the Big Ten, the big ugly purple team has beaten us in Lincoln. So, I think this is going to be another close game, and my prediction is Northwestern 21, Nebraska 28.
Now, Jacob helped you with your prediction Trinity, so I wrote it right here. So, what's he say Northwestern is going to have? What's that number?
Trinity Carriker: 17.
Adam Carriker: And Nebraska is gonna have?
Trinity Carriker: 21.
Adam Carriker: All right. So, we've got a Nebraska victory right?
Trinity Carriker: Yeah!
Adam Carriker: That things is as big as you are. Just like a lot of my kids. All right. Until next time Husker nation-- Did you have fun?
Trinity Carriker: Yes!
Adam Carriker: Awesome.
Trinity Carriker:Now can we talk about some hockey?
Adam Carriker: Go Big Red, and always remember...
Trinity Carriker: To throw the bones, and the belt!
