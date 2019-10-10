All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers' upcoming game against undefeated Minnesota, and his prediction for how Nebraska will fare with or without Adrian Martinez on the road.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, wish me luck, and you probably haven't seen this fine beautiful girl on my show in about a year and a half, because the last time we brought her on, this sound proof stuff, it was all over the place.
So, wish me luck today, but this is Jordan, my two-year old. Can you say hi?
Jordan: Hi.
Adam: Can you wave? Can you blow a kiss? Can you throw the bones? All right. Can you say go Big Red?
Jordan: Go Big Red!
Adam: All right. We're raising them right. All right, so, wish me luck. Here we go. Should we have some fun?
Okay. All right. So, Nebraska versus Minnesota, here's my prediction: Now, Minnesota is 5-0. Minnesota is a touchdown favorite. That all makes sense to me, if I was a Vegas odds maker I'd say the same exact thing.
So, here's the deal, here's Minnesota's schedule so far: South Dakota State, FCS — good FCS — but FCS team, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, that's not Georgia State who beat Tennessee on the road that's a different Georgia team, Purdue, not exactly setting the world on fire and Illinois. Illinois is the only team they've really beat decisively at all this year.
They have the 88th toughest schedule in the entire country. All right. Their first four games with this ridiculously tough schedule, they won by a combined margin of victory for those four games, a combined 20 points, or an average margin of victory of five points per game. That includes a double overtime game in there as well. The last game is their only significant win in any way, shape or form. All due respect, undefeated, 5-0, Nebraska is not there, so, I give all that due respect to Minnesota.
But, here's the deal, all right, touchdown underdog on the road, maybe not going to have Adrian Martinez, Minnesota is undefeated. Nebraska is going to lose, right?
Jordan: Nope! Wrong wrong wrong.
Adam: See. She disagrees. She disagrees, she's smarter than I am. All right. I've got Nebraska winning 35-31. Almost all of Minnesota's games have been in the mid-30s, and a lot of Nebraska's games have been in the mid-30s. All right. 35-31. Hopefully it doesn't come down to a last second field goal this time, but it will be a close game. Who's going to step up and make the game-winning play this week? Because it will be close.
Now, my son Jacob, he's kind of whooping my butt. He's been doing the picks every week representing the family. The family versus dad. He is 4-2 against me, which means I'm 2-4 throughout the Huskers' first six games. It's not going well and he's kind of whooping my rear end. So, in case you couldn't tell, she's been playing with this belt and spinning it the entire time. I'm not going to take it away for obvious reasons. All right. So, the family gets the belt again this week and when I asked Jacob his prediction, we're going to see if Jordan will give it to you.
All right. He has Minnesota at... Can you say 28?
Jordan: 28.
Adam: All right, and he has Nebraska at... Can you say 24?
Jordan: 24.
Adam: 28-24, Minnesota winning. All right. So, if he was a pro wrestler right now, he'd be the bad guy. He'd be the heel. Boo! But here's the thing, he's been more right than I have. I hope this week he's wrong, he's got the other team winning, he's got a lower-scoring game, so we'll see what happens.
All right. Hey, we got through the show. This stuff is still on the table. All right. Can you say bye?
Jordan: Bye.
Adam: Can you stand up real quick so they can see you? Yeah, look at that. All right. Can you blow a kiss? Can you wave? Throw the bones, and say go Big Red!
Jordan: Go Big Red!
Adam: All right. Until next time Husker nation, go Big Red and always remember... to throw the bones!
