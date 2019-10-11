All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses which of the Huskers' breakout candidates could step up and fill a big role for Nebraska down the stretch.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another fast Friday edition of Carriker Chronicles where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. I was trying to figure out what I was going to talk about today and I saw this Facebook post yesterday which I responded to. Now, the page that put it out is Bugeater Nation on Facebook. This is what they said: Everyone knows we have a handful of guys who can make plays. Washington, Spielman, Martinez, Robinson, Jackson, but to get better this year, and have a better 2020 season, other players may need to rise up and produce when given the chance. Who are the players you think are the guys who need to step up?
Now, I thought this would be a great topic for a show. So I'm just going to read my response and talk a little bit about my response, a little bit more in depth with you fine folks at home. This is my response: for me, it's Jurgens, It's Cameron Jurgens, the center. Honestly, he's a freshman, he's learning, it's more about the snaps than anything else. He's going to get there, but it needs to hopefully improve very, very quickly.
Noa, the wide receiver, the Cal transfer. He had over 1,200 receiving yards and a bunch of catches in a season at Cal. I'm surprised he's not getting more opportunities and more looks and more balls thrown his way. I'm trying to figure out what's going on there.
Austin Allen, the tight end, he's actually stepping up and he's getting better and better. But I think he's a guy with a very high ceiling, not just because he's the height of an NBA basketball player, but he's got a very high ceiling.
Bryce Benhart. Now I think he's going to redshirt this year, hasn't played. Big time offensive tackle, 6-foot-9 out of Minnesota, a guy who has a bright, bright future and I was looking more to the future with him. I could see him potentially coming in and being a contributor next year as a redshirt freshman and definitely in the future, as well.
Mike Williams, 4.37 40-yard dash speed. I can't tell you how many times they put out videos on the Husker football page about him lifting heavy weights, he's probably the strongest wide receiver we have. But I haven't seen too much on the football field. He's got to pick it up more on the football field. He's got that ability.
JD Spielman has been quiet this year. Now he's made some plays, but not as many as last year.
Mo Washington just needs to stay out of trouble, stop getting suspended.
Defensively, Caleb Tannor, sophomore outside linebacker. He has so much talent, so much ability, we're starting to get a glimpse of it. I can't wait until we get to see more of a glimpse because, talk about a high ceiling, he's a very talented guy who could be a high draft pick in a couple of years when he leaves the University of Nebraska.
And I just said Adrian Martinez needs to get back to being the player he was last year, think less and react more. All right, and some of the players that listed above, I said: "I understand some of these players are and some aren't listed above. But we need some of our young talented guys to step up and some of our more established guys to be the difference makers that we already know they are, go Big Red."
So those are my thoughts, because we got some young talented guys they can step up they have the potential and have the ability. There's no reason to wait. Go ahead and start doing that thing now.
Then we got some guys who are known playmakers, we just need Mo Washington stay out of trouble. JD Spielman has made some plays this year, I just want to see more. Noa, that the Cal transfer wide receiver, man, I want to see a lot more out of him. Adrian Martinez, hopefully he's healthy. I'm recording this before the Minnesota game, hopefully he's healthy and able to play. If not, Noah Vedral: He came in and made quick, smart decisions. I'm curious to see what they can say, what they can do. I know Luke McCaffrey is redshirting this year, don't forget about him. I know the fans were excited to see him when he came in for one play.
Last game. All right, go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.