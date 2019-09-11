All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker talks to senior captain Mohamed Barry about rebounding from the overtime loss to Colorado, preparing for Northern Illinois, which Big Ten opponents he's looking forward to facing and much more.

