All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
In Monday's episode, Carriker talks to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner about the Huskers' path to get back on top, his Super Bowl memories and much more.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we're checking the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by the Nebraska Spine Hospital. This week we are airing part two of my interview with Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer, Kurt Warner.
Every coach and athlete goes through adversity at some point. In your opinion, what is the biggest thing the Huskers have to deal with as far as getting back on the right track Husker football?
Kurt Warner: I don’t know, what you see nowadays in college and pro football, is how quickly things can turn around. So what you have is, less often do high school players or NFL free agents look at situations — everybody believes a situation can turn around quickly nowadays. In years past, you might look at an organization that has been down for so long and think there’s no way they can get back on track. That’s not the case anymore. So, like I said, I don't think there's anything that's going to hold them back as far as where they are now. You know, you have the fan base and things like the weight room, the structure, a coach that everybody is excited about, the Big Ten Conference, which has the best overall quality of football, they just have everything going for them. As long as you can recruit the players that best fit your system, I think Nebraska has everything else going for them and I don’t think there’s anything standing in the way of having some of the best athletes in the country competing for them.
AC: No, I’m going to put you on the spot a little bit. What is your prediction for the 2018 season and what would constitute a successful season under Scott Frost in his first year? In your opinion, of course.
KW: Man, I would have no idea as far as a record for the upcoming year, I would have to look at the schedule. From what I understand, they have a pretty tough schedule as far as teams they play in the conference this year. As far as success, I have always felt that success is determined by competitiveness. How competitive are you in the conference? Wins and losses aside, when you’re in those tough games and you see the team making strides and you see the talent is there but maybe you just have to learn how to win and make crucial plays at the end of games, that to me is a successful season.
When you’re playing teams like the Ohio State’s, and the Michigan’s, and the Michigan State’s that are good every year, I don’t think you can necessarily determine success by wins and losses. When you watch the games, what is the product that you see on the field, success is when you see the team being competitive and you think in a year or two, we are going to have the pieces to compete for the Big Ten.
AC: All right, I have some NFL questions for you and I’m sure you probably answer some of these questions before, but it’s a little bit of a new audience, Husker Nation hearing you on our airwaves for the first time, do you mind if we dive into the NFL a little bit?
KW: You bet, let’s do it.
AC: All right, so you went undrafted in 1994, at one point stocking shelves at HyVee, returned to Northern Iowa where you were a graduate assistant, went to arena football in 1998 and then became the Rams third-string quarterback. In 1999, Trent Green got hurt (I had the opportunity to play with Trent while I was in St. Louis, he’s an incredibly nice guy) you became the starter, and six months later were named the Super Bowl MVP after winning the game. In fact, some articles that I read said, and I quote: “Kurt Warner is considered to be the greatest undrafted player in NFL history.”
What was it like going through all those ups and downs, did you ever feel like quitting, and how did you stay grounded once you Had reached the Pinnacle of success?
KW: Yeah, it was a long journey. We all have this dream when we were growing up, you know, I’m going to play professional sports and this is how it’s going to play out. I’m going to go to a big-time college program, like the University of Nebraska, going to get drafted and everything is going to play out on this perfect path.
Obviously, mine could not have turned out more differently than what I had planned. For so many years, I wished it could have been different. I wished I could have gotten the opportunity sooner. I would have loved to see what had happened had I got to the NFL right out of college, and all of those different things.
It’s crazy how time and perspective change us. Now, when I sit back and look at what I was able to accomplish. And even to play in the different arenas that I played in, to be able to be inducted into the hall of fame, which is such a humbling honor to receive — especially with the path that I took — I look back now and I am so glad that my story played out the way it did. I’m so glad I had the path that I took. Nobody else is going to be able to walk the path that I took. Nobody else is going to be able to say, I did it just like that.
I love that people can take inspiration in it when they find themselves not where they thought they would be, or not where they thought their dream should take them. I think it’s great that people can take inspiration in my story and say, hey Kurt was there too. Kurt found himself in that moment and was still able to work his way to the mountaintop.
I think that’s what life is. Very few people have it play out just the way they dreamed it. Most of us have to take that crooked path and find a back door to our dream. They were definitely moments of discouragement and frustration, moments where I wondered if it was over and it was time to give up on it. But, I had some great people around me who gave me some great encouragement. And I always felt, when I was between those lines, that I could play at the highest level.
So even though there were some discouraging moments, I was never discouraged by what I did when I was between the lines. When I was there, no matter where I was playing, you know I only played one year in college football, but I was voted the best player in our conference that year. Then I don't make it into the NFL, but I get the chance to play arena football and I did that for three years. I was voted the best quarterback in the league and we went to two championships. Then I played in Europe, and was statistically the best quarterback in Europe.
So, even though throughout all that people were telling me I couldn’t play, the evidence was always there for me on the field that I could play. I didn’t want to give up on the dream until somebody in the NFL gave me a chance and I proved to myself that I could not do it. That’s what really kept me going. Fortunately, I did get that chance. Dick Vermeil gave it to me in St Louis. Unfortunately, Trent’s injury catapulted me into the starting job. But again, it was all about getting between those lines, getting an opportunity at the highest level, and taking advantage of it.
AC: Okay, now I got to ask you — I know you only played one year of college ball, but I can’t imagine you faced a lot of high-level matchups. What were your nerves like going into the Super Bowl and what did it feel like after you had won the championship?
KW: I was nervous before every game, Adam. It did not matter whether it was preseason, regular season, my first playoff game or the Super Bowl, I was nervous. And all that meant was that it always mattered to me. Anytime I was putting myself on a line, it didn’t matter what it was, it was okay to be nervous because it was important to me. It was important to do my job well. The Super Bowl was no different. I had the same nerves for the Super Bowl game.
The thing about the Super Bowl is, once you got to the Super Bowl City it was non-stop football, 24/7. You couldn’t get away from it. You couldn’t leave your hotel room and not get bombarded by fans, you couldn’t go have a nice dinner and relax, friends and family weren’t there so the normalcy of life changed. That whole two week. Leading up to the game, you’re just still doing on the game and your nerves just build and build until kickoff on Sunday evening.
So the hardest part wasn’t managing nerves on game day, the hardest part was managing your nerves the whole week leading up to the game. Otherwise, it would overwhelm you,, affect your ability to prepare and ultimately affect your performance during the game.
Winning the Super Bowl is just one of those things you can’t explain. It’s like having your first child, marrying your wife, it’s just one of those things you can’t put words to. So, for me playing the game, that’s what it was all about. Getting to the Super Bowl, winning it and getting to experience that with your teammates and knowing for that moment, you are the best football team in the world. Just that sense of accomplishment, knowing you were going to go down in history, and the joy and excitement. It's something that's really hard to put into a box and explain to people, but it’s one of those things that is so special, you hope everybody gets to experience it.
AC: So you talk about playing in St. Louis, we both played for the Rams, what sticks out to you most about your time with the Rams in St Louis?
KW: It was such a great period of time. What sticks out to me besides the people, I love the people. Just like in Nebraska, the people in the Midwest and in Missouri or so great and supportive of me, the team, my family and what we were trying to do.
Aside from that, the things I remember most are: A, we ushered in a new brand of football. The way we played back in the late 90s and early 2000s, is how they are playing now. We ushered in the idea that you could win throwing the football 35 to 40 times per game. You could win by pushing the ball down the field and pressuring teams through the year, as opposed to three yards and a cloud of dust while winning the line of scrimmage, so to speak.
So, we ushered in a new brand of football. And, aside from that, just the talent that we had. What we accomplished in those three really solid years was unique and I don’t think you’ll ever see it again because of the talent we had and because it was a new brand of football. Because of the points we scored, and the guys who came into their own.
I believe there are a number of hall of famers yet to come from that squad. It was such a special point in time, not only for me as a person because I made it, but because of what we did as a group, what we accomplished, and how high of a level we played at for an extended period of time. It was unheard of, and you don’t see that in the league today, playing at that level with the talent that we had.
So that’s what I remember about my time in St Louis.
AC: All right, Kurt, I want to thank you for joining me, and until next time, Husker Nation, Go Big Red and always remember…
KW: Throw the bones.
