All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
In Wednesday's episode, Carriker shares his initial thoughts about Ron Brown rejoining the Husker football program.
Here's a transcript from today's show:
Now, I'm outside. I'm hanging with the family. It's a beautiful day. It's a great day to be alive. It's a great day to be a Nebraska fan.
I just got the news that Ron Brown was hired by Nebraska to be the director of player development, working closely with life skills programs to develop and mentor student athletes on off-field development areas.
Now, coach Brown coached at Nebraska. If you add up all of his tenure together for nearly a quarter of a century. He was a part of three national championship teams, multiple, several conference title teams as well.
Now, this particular position could not be more perfect for Ron Brown, if you know much about him.
He headed up FCA, during his time at Nebraska. He is a guy that not only — he was a football coach, all right, so he took care of you on the field — he'd come up to you, "How you doing? How's school? How's the girlfriend? How's life going?"
Guys would go to him with not only their football questions, their school questions, but questions about life and things they were struggling with.
He was trusted, and he was a guy that had the tenure. He had the trust. He had the experience, and people would go to him and ask him questions.
That's why helping players' development in off-field areas of their life is perfect for coach Ron Brown.
Now, he's not coaching for the Huskers at the moment, maybe he will someday, but I love hiring Ron Brown as the director of player development.
Now, my personal experience with him, he's a very serious guy. He's very serious about football, when he was coaching. He's very serious about helping people off the field as well.
That's why people trust him. That's why they went to him so much. He wasn't going to be the class clown or make a whole bunch of jokes.
But, it's kind of one of those things where you want a guy who takes things seriously to help you, not only on the field, off the field, in life now and in life going forward, and that's why this suits him perfectly.
It's good to see us getting back to the things that made us so great for so long. It's good to see us bringing back those people that were part of that success that we had. It's good to see us getting back to being Nebraska.
Now, gut reaction, it's a little bit of a bonus show this week. Middle of the summer, not a whole lot of football to talk about, so I was excited to have something to talk about.
And, it kind of works out well because on Monday, July 23, there will not be a new Chronicles. I'm having my wisdom teeth pulled. I will not be able to speak for a week. I think my wife's going to be celebrating. Ha ha! But, you got a bonus show this week, so it kind of evens out.
But, Monday, July 30, the Carriker Chronicles will be back on our normal summer schedule.
Until Monday, July 30, Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
