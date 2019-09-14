All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on Nebraska defeating Northern Illinois.

Here's a transcript of today's show:

Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show

Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois. The Huskers looked much, much better in just about every facet tonight. The defense looked extremely good. I love the energy. I love the enthusiasm. I love the passion. Once again, the run defense looked stout. I just enjoy watching Darrion Daniels. That's a big, old dude with a lot of energy. You don't have to wonder why that guy was voted a team captain, also a team captain Oklahoma State, two times at two different colleges, so that tells you a lot about him.

The offense was much improved as well. Maurice Washington, Dedrick Mills, making big runs, making big plays. Adrian Martinez looks a little bit better. I don't know that he's quite the same as he looked last year, but he looks much, much better. He's getting much, much better. And the offense looked pretty good tonight.

Obviously, some things to still work on. Very young team, very young season so far. It makes you wonder, yeah, oh God, why do I? Okay, the Colorado game. Had we just closed out that fourth quarter, man, we feel a whole lot different right now. I know. I'm sorry. I apologize for even bringing it up. Okay. All right, my bad.

Now the thing that was a little crazy, special teams, weren't so special tonight for either team. I mean, my Lord, Northern Illinois just went to having their quarterback become their punter. And then we had three of our kicks blocked, whether it be extra points, whether it be field goals, we tried a field goal kicker tonight that wasn't even listed. I had a difficult time finding his name, and so did the announcers throughout the game. But anyways, special teams, they were entertaining, but we need to dial down the entertainment portion of that. Now we did block a punt, you know. And we did do some good things on special teams as well. We just need to be more well-rounded, more consistent, and just keep improving in those areas.

This Husker team has shown at times throughout this season, how good they can be. And if they can just remain consistent and they can put things together through all facets of the game, this is a team that still you know, week-by-week, game-by-game, day-by-day, we get better and better. But this can still be, it's still going to be a very fun season to watch, and I'm looking forward to watching. That's my gut reaction. Obviously, I feel a lot better than I did last week. Let me know your thoughts. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!



Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

