All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on Nebraska defeating Northern Illinois.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois. The Huskers looked much, much better in just about every facet tonight. The defense looked extremely good. I love the energy. I love the enthusiasm. I love the passion. Once again, the run defense looked stout. I just enjoy watching Darrion Daniels. That's a big, old dude with a lot of energy. You don't have to wonder why that guy was voted a team captain, also a team captain Oklahoma State, two times at two different colleges, so that tells you a lot about him.
The offense was much improved as well. Maurice Washington, Dedrick Mills, making big runs, making big plays. Adrian Martinez looks a little bit better. I don't know that he's quite the same as he looked last year, but he looks much, much better. He's getting much, much better. And the offense looked pretty good tonight.
Obviously, some things to still work on. Very young team, very young season so far. It makes you wonder, yeah, oh God, why do I? Okay, the Colorado game. Had we just closed out that fourth quarter, man, we feel a whole lot different right now. I know. I'm sorry. I apologize for even bringing it up. Okay. All right, my bad.
Now the thing that was a little crazy, special teams, weren't so special tonight for either team. I mean, my Lord, Northern Illinois just went to having their quarterback become their punter. And then we had three of our kicks blocked, whether it be extra points, whether it be field goals, we tried a field goal kicker tonight that wasn't even listed. I had a difficult time finding his name, and so did the announcers throughout the game. But anyways, special teams, they were entertaining, but we need to dial down the entertainment portion of that. Now we did block a punt, you know. And we did do some good things on special teams as well. We just need to be more well-rounded, more consistent, and just keep improving in those areas.
This Husker team has shown at times throughout this season, how good they can be. And if they can just remain consistent and they can put things together through all facets of the game, this is a team that still you know, week-by-week, game-by-game, day-by-day, we get better and better. But this can still be, it's still going to be a very fun season to watch, and I'm looking forward to watching. That's my gut reaction. Obviously, I feel a lot better than I did last week. Let me know your thoughts. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
Friends from Elkhorn, Cooper Mroczek, from left, Christian Jones, Will Eickman and Davis Eikman attempt to catch a pass during a game of 500 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
John Shanahan, of Omaha, touches the horseshoe as he walks past Matt Henrichs' tailgate Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Henrichs said thousands of people walk past and touch the horseshoe each home game, and because of the wear and tear, it has been through a few iterations.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa makes a touchdown catch over Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong has his field goal attempt blocked by Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann breaks up a pass to Northern Illinois' Michael Love during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown during the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, center, pushes Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, fumbles the football in the first quarter. He was hit by Northern Illinois' Jack Heflin.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, center, gives some encouragement to Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong as he heads onto the field in the second quarter to kick a field goal.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Dennis Robinson in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Matt Ference can't get a punt off under pressure from Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates after recovering a blocked punt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Christian Banker celebrates after stopping Northern Illinois on a fake punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a second quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington scores a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is hit and fumbles against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll and JD Spielman after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen recovers a fumbled punt against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates after the Huskers recovered a fumbled punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison is taken down Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Khalil Davis during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is lifted into the air after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is tackled after making a catch on the opening drive against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong is greeted by Jack Stoll after making a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass to Maurice Washington during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hangout on the east side of Memorial Stadium before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker student section rushes to their seats before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The student section of fans wait in line to be let into Memorial Stadium for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bart Beattie, of Sumner, plays catch with his brother Preston (not pictured) Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Layton Fries, of Grand Island, poses for a portrait, before walking toward Memorial Stadium for his first Husker football game Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nathan Wrage and his son Jace, 5, of Kearney await for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska junior Griffin Rozek of Burnsville, Minnesota walks to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk to Memorial Stadium prior to the game at in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans pose for a photograph during tailgating festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrive to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and the Huskers arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Keith Gilmore of Columbus smokes a Vegas 55 cigar prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brennan Klug, 7, of Gretna, has a catch during tailgate festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
David Hollingsworth of Omaha, throws the bones while awaiting for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Greyson Swan waits for the Huskers to arrive at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Brett Johnson and Ruby Johnson stop on the street corner for some ice cream at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Adrian Martinez arrives with his team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans walk past the Northern Illinois trailer at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A young fan waits for a chance to add another signature to his football at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans make their way across the 10th street pedestrian overpass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
