All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Saturday's episode, Adam shares his immediate reaction to the Huskers' 35-21 victory against South Alabama, straight from the field at Memorial Stadium.

Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama

