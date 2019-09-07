All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Ladies and gentlemen I had to get the freakin' heck away from everybody else, so I'm out here in my pickup in the middle of the boondocks — in the middle of nowhere — because I had to get away.

All right. We had a 17-0 lead at halftime. We gave up 24 fourth-quarter points, we gave up the longest CU touchdown pass in history, our defense did, 96 yards. We gave up another long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of over 70 yards, and we gave up another touchdown pass with about 45 seconds to go which allowed CU to take us to overtime.

Offensively, we got extremely conservative in that second half. We had three straight drives where we didn't hardly move the ball. We were very very conservative. We had a couple of three and outs in there as well.

In overtime, we had two straight runs, we gave up a sack, a long field goal. We need a field goal kicker. We started off hot, we started off strong, we came out the gate ready to roar. We did not finish that way.

We were way too conservative on offense, we kind of imploded on defense. It was kind of a collapse. ​Adrian Martinez had a great first half, a little bit of up and down if you look at the entire game as a whole on Adrian's part.

Now, he looked a lot better running, he looked more explosive this week. I'm a little bit, you know, confused as to why they aren't doing it more, and he seems a little bit still hesitant to do that. All right, it's tough. It's year two, we're still a young team, we're still improving, there's only two seniors on offense.

Sometimes I feel like — I'm being honest, because it's gonna take time — sometimes I feel like I'm trying to find the positives. Right now, I'm frustrated. All right, we've got improvements to make, we've got a ways to go.

This is a Colorado team that was so bad the last seven games last year they fired their coach. It's their first year, all right, this is our second year.

I'm conflicted... My gut reaction is... my gut reaction is, I ain't thrilled. All right, I'll put it like that, I ain't thrilled. I know nobody ain't thrilled, we've got a long ways to go. This is hard to stomach.

Two years in a row to Colorado, basically two years in a row, I felt like we were the better team and should've won. Let me know your thoughts. Check out Carriker Live tomorrow night on Facebook, I'll break down everything, I'll get more in depth, I'll watch the game.

Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones.

