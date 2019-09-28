All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska versus Ohio State. All right. My gut reaction is that of when I'm disappointed with my kids to the point where there's no point in being mad. You're almost just disappointed.
All right. You're just almost to the point where you're on the car ride home and you just don't say anything to them, and that's stronger than anything you could yell or scream at them. That's kind of how I feel at this moment in time, and it was funny at the very beginning of the game, as we first tuned into ABC and we were watching the game, Chris Fowler, I believe it was Chris, it was either him or Kirk, said that Husker nation was hopeful. Hopeful. And he said, not confident, but hopeful, and I was like wow. That's the best I've heard us described all week.
The problem is, the team played hopeful, not confident. There was more hope than there was confidence, and I felt like that was the perfect way to describe kind of how the team played tonight.
Now, obviously we have a long way to go. I mean, that's plain as day. Adrian Martinez, he has clearly not progressed at the appropriate rate that he should've from year one to year two. Now, Scott Frost, I've been harsh on him at times this year, and those people who think he should be fired, get out of here with that ridiculous crap.
But to me, you have to be able... some people want to put Scott Frost on a pedestal, like he's just untouchable. That's ridiculous too. You have to be able to hold people accountable, because if you don't you're asking for problems. There's a checks and a balances, ladies and gentlemen.
Now, tonight, what I'm getting at, I thought Frost had some good play calls. I really did. Offensive line got their butts whooped, there was guys that were open, there were screen passes, there was passes down by the goal line. The guys were open. They just weren't good passes. I actually thought he had some good play calls in this game. Martinez just didn't play well. I won't be surprised if there's scrutiny on Martinez going forward.
Nobody understands scrutiny at the quarterback position like Scott Frost. I mean, he was booed, people wanted him benched and then look at what he did at the end of his career. He is the perfect guy to help Martinez during this phase with coming back from this game.
Now, you look at Ohio State, and they talked about it throughout the game. If you were just to rank the teams based on how they've performed so far this year, they should be the number one team in the country. I mean they should. That's not an excuse for Nebraska. Ohio State has looked really good. If I were to rank the teams myself, I'd go No. 1 Alabama, I'd go No. 2 Ohio State and then you can do whatever you want after that whether it's Clemson or Georgia.
Hopefully Ohio State can get into that College Football Playoff and represent the freaking Big Ten this year. That'd be awesome.
Now, the big question for me, is how do the Huskers respond? All right. How do they respond to this? All right, a lot of teams have nights like this and a year or two later, they're a lot different team. Now, we're far from that, but there's a lot of football left to be played. There's a lot of season left to be played. All right. There's a culture that is supposed to be being built, all right.
When you get hit in the face, it's not how hard you can hit, it's how hard you can take being hit and repeatedly being hit, and do you get up and do you bounce back and do you hit back and do you fight back? Or do you lay down or do you start to whimper? Do you start to give up? Do you tuck your tail between your legs? Do you kind of, metaphorically, take your ball and go home. How does the team react to this? That's what I want to see going forward.
Until next time Husker nation. Go Big Red and always remember... to throw the bones!
Balanced, reality-based view. It’s nice to hear straight talk, even if if the message isn’t so pleasing.
Frost has been given carte Blanche and has not delivered...yet. This game was a good old fashioned butt whipping. AD has gone backwards and nobody points a finger at our qb coach and 60's style icon, magic Mario. Time for Frost and his band of merry men to feel some heat.
