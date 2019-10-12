All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' loss to Minnesota, including the Gophers being the more physical — and better — team.

Here's a transcript of today's show:

Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Ladies and gentlemen, this was a good old-fashioned, they took us out behind the woodshed and they whooped us just like a four-year-old in Kmart. Or maybe they took us into Kmart and then whooped us like a four-year-old... I don't know.

They whooped our rear end sideways, that's what happened tonight. I mean, it looked like we didn't want to be there.

I saw one person tweet out: "does Nebraska know their bye week is next week?" Seems like a valid question more so than a joke. They were much more physical, they were much more intense. We didn't block very well, we didn't tackle very well, we got pushed around up front. I mean, they were just clearly the more physical team tonight.

Now if you're one of those folks who thought that there should be a quarterback controversy between Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral, I think that that's been put to bed, at least for a little while. I hope Noah recovers alright, Andrew Bunch came in, I'm curious why they didn't put Luke McCaffrey in. You get four games you could still redshirt. This seems like it would have been a perfect spot to put him in. I'm sure the coaches have their reasons, I'm curious what those might be.

What am I supposed to say? You know, Minnesota plain and simply was the better team tonight. Up front, physically, across the board. They were just plain and simply the better team. I made fun of their schedule, I did. I made fun of the five teams that they played before they played us. South Dakota State, Fresno State, a lot of these teams that they beat by a field goal. It took them to double overtime, and Fresno State's a decent program, but it took them to double overtime to win by a field goal against Fresno State. They barely beat South Dakota State. I kind of mocked their schedule. They beat us by more than they beat all those teams.

Now, in all fairness, we were missing some guys. Wan'Dale goes out, Noah is not our starting quarterback, we all know this. It is what it is, football is a game. Next man up, you keep on rolling, you hit them in the mouth.

We clearly are not there yet physically and I know Zach Duval in the offseason said Husker Power is almost back, I think we got a little farther to go. I still believe we got the right man in charge, it's just going to take longer than people had originally thought. Well actually originally, we thought it was going to take longer and then it got sped up, and now we need to go back to that original thought process.

Until next time Husker nation, there will be another game in two weeks, long bye week. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!​

