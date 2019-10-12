All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' loss to Minnesota, including the Gophers being the more physical — and better — team.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Ladies and gentlemen, this was a good old-fashioned, they took us out behind the woodshed and they whooped us just like a four-year-old in Kmart. Or maybe they took us into Kmart and then whooped us like a four-year-old... I don't know.
They whooped our rear end sideways, that's what happened tonight. I mean, it looked like we didn't want to be there.
I saw one person tweet out: "does Nebraska know their bye week is next week?" Seems like a valid question more so than a joke. They were much more physical, they were much more intense. We didn't block very well, we didn't tackle very well, we got pushed around up front. I mean, they were just clearly the more physical team tonight.
Now if you're one of those folks who thought that there should be a quarterback controversy between Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral, I think that that's been put to bed, at least for a little while. I hope Noah recovers alright, Andrew Bunch came in, I'm curious why they didn't put Luke McCaffrey in. You get four games you could still redshirt. This seems like it would have been a perfect spot to put him in. I'm sure the coaches have their reasons, I'm curious what those might be.
What am I supposed to say? You know, Minnesota plain and simply was the better team tonight. Up front, physically, across the board. They were just plain and simply the better team. I made fun of their schedule, I did. I made fun of the five teams that they played before they played us. South Dakota State, Fresno State, a lot of these teams that they beat by a field goal. It took them to double overtime, and Fresno State's a decent program, but it took them to double overtime to win by a field goal against Fresno State. They barely beat South Dakota State. I kind of mocked their schedule. They beat us by more than they beat all those teams.
Now, in all fairness, we were missing some guys. Wan'Dale goes out, Noah is not our starting quarterback, we all know this. It is what it is, football is a game. Next man up, you keep on rolling, you hit them in the mouth.
We clearly are not there yet physically and I know Zach Duval in the offseason said Husker Power is almost back, I think we got a little farther to go. I still believe we got the right man in charge, it's just going to take longer than people had originally thought. Well actually originally, we thought it was going to take longer and then it got sped up, and now we need to go back to that original thought process.
Until next time Husker nation, there will be another game in two weeks, long bye week. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, swims past Minnesota's Curtis Dunlap Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman recovers the football after he muffed a punt return in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck talk after the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Collin Miller walk back to the locker room after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost runs off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Andrew Bunch throws the football in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., bottom, upends Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota's mascot fires a t-shirt into the crowd in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the second quarter as Minnesota's Terell Smith tackles him.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.