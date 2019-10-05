All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' relief-inducing win over Northwestern, including thoughts on Noah Vedral, Nebraska's special teams play and more.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Unfortunately I couldn't go to the game today, had to stay at home, so I had to escape to the room because it's pandemonium out there.
Ladies and gentlemen, my gut reaction to Nebraska vs. Northwestern: relief. I think that's the biggest thing. Relief, some excitement, it's a good win, Northwestern always plays us tough. Coming into today we're 4-4 all-time versus each other since we joined the Big Ten. We seem to always go to overtime, it's always within a touchdown. Yet another game that comes down to the last play of the game. All right, hard fought, low scoring, not the prettiest game in the world, but right now a win is a win.
Northwestern, I mean they haven't scored over 15 points but once this entire year. This was not going to be a big blowout either way. They're too good defensively, we're learning on offense, they're struggling on offense. This was... it's relief. A little bit of excitement, a win is a win, we're going forward.
Wan'Dale Robinson: stud.
Noah Vedral, talk about a guy who came in, reminded me a lot of two years ago when he came in. When McKenzie Milton went down for UCF and he came in on the road at a ranked Navy team and led UCF to a victory. He was cool, calm, collected, had some snaps that didn't go the best, had some plays that didn't go the best. What he didn't do is he didn't make the big mistake. He made the completions when necessary, the one at the end of the game to Wan'Dale Robinson to get us the field goal. Oh, special teams is way too exciting this year. just way too exciting this year.
Relief. I think that's my biggest thing, is relief. Little bit of excitement. A win is a win.
You gotta win these ugly one sometimes and I don't know if it was ugly. It was just more of a defensive battle. We tend to call defensive battles ugly because they're not exciting, but it was exciting because it was close. Now early on we got up 10-0 and I thought we were going to run away with it. All right, but give Northwestern credit for scratching, clawing, fighting, keeping it interesting. They had their chances to win. Calls by the refs either way I didn't think we're very good. You know, I told my kids that I coach, I said: "We don't worry about the referees. That's the coach's job." So we'll leave that up to coach Frost. Tune in tomorrow night for Carriker Live on my Facebook page, 8 p.m. central time. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.