All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
In Saturday's episode, Carriker shares his initial thoughts on Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich, the state’s highest-rated recruit, committing to Nebraska.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript from today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
And today, I am joined by my now nine-year-old son Jacob Ryder Carriker. Happy birthday, Jacob!
All right, so, this is a gut reaction. The Huskers just got a commitment from the top-ranked recruit in the entire state, a consensus four-star linebacker, Nick Henrich, out of Omaha Burke. Six-four, 210 pounds, 119 tackles, 11 sacks last season.
He chose Nebraska over Wisconsin and Iowa. Take that. He’s one of the top 100 players, No. 87 by 247’s rankings.
Barrett Rudd, inside linebacker coach, Barrett Ruud had a major role in this. He’s taken over in-state recruiting in the state of Nebraska. He’s going to have a heck of a playmaker to mold and coach going forward.
Nick said he was really looking forward to playing for coach — it’s weird to say for a guy that played with Barrett Ruud — for coach Barrett Ruud.
He’s the 13th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class. He’s the fourth Nebraska boy to join this class as well.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you get back to winning championships, by winning the in-state recruiting battle.
Now, Nick’s got a possible teammate at Omaha Burke, tight end, I believe who could be joining the fold as well, but he’s going to take some more recruiting visits.
But, winning the in-state recruiting battle, getting them Nebraska boys—I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, and I’ll keep saying it — you win the battle in-state, and then you go out of state to get those other recruits that you need.
This is a big-time commitment for the Huskers.
Now, this show looks a little bit different, and that’s because we’re in Wichita, Kansas. That’s because I just got done doing a speaking engagement. I got back to the hotel room, heard this wonderful news, had to do a gut reaction.
So, that’s why I’m all dressed up, and that’s why Jacob is wearing this Kansas Cornhusker Club shirt.
By the way, I want to thank them. They had a big cake, sang him happy birthday. They took good care of him.
If you want me to come do some speaking engagements near you, just hit me up. Send me a message on my personal Facebook page or DM or Twitter or something. I love talking Husker football. I’m excited about this, and Jacob, how do we always end the show?
Oh, real quick. I am still having my wisdom teeth out. So, unless something happens tomorrow — cause I’m having my wisdom teeth out on Monday — the next Carriker Chronicles will be July 30, and then, as the season comes back around, we’ll go back to five days a week and gut reactions. But, we’re still on our summer schedule, next show July 30.
Jacob, how do we always end the show? Go Big Red and always remember…
Jacob: To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.