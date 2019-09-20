All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about one of the major questions facing the Huskers: how much — and how soon — will Nebraska's offensive line improve?
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
There's been some question marks in the Huskers' offense this year. Okay, Adrian Martinez isn't quite what we expected so far, but you see him getting better. There's a lot of youth at the wide receiver, you've got a lot of tall, tight ends, who's going to step up? The running back position, hey, Dedrick Mills is looking better. He's starting to be that guy that we think that he can be. Maurice Washington, what's going to happen with his court date down the road?
The offense is getting better. I'm not acting like the world's imploding. I'm just saying you can see the improvement everywhere. But the biggest question mark, and maybe the one legit concern, is up front with the offensive line. In our most recent game, we're backed up on our goal line and we throw a swing pass to the running back. Now swing passes do one of two things: they either break it for big plays or they get tackled for a loss. To me, that showed a lack of confidence in the offensive line that we couldn't just run it up the middle and get some room away from our goal line and we had to try to go out wide and it ended up being a safety.
And here's my thoughts: now the offensive line, will they get better? Obviously, they're going to get better. Will they get better enough, all right, fast enough so we can get where we need to go for this season?
Anytime I hear a guy in the media or someone talk publicly about someone that they played with, and their playing career in the past, I always say, in my head, how objective can you truly be? Yeah, you know them, it's part of the reason I got to question your objectivity a little bit. Now, the offensive line is going to get better. They're going to get significantly better because of Husker Power, because of the youth. There's not a single senior on this two-deep on the offensive line depth chart right now.
But I attribute a lot of it to Greg Austin. Full disclosure, I played with Greg. All right for four years, we did Oklahoma drill against each other, one-on-one pass rush drill against each other, by the way, I won. Also the first day he was on campus, I'm the guy that showed him around and he said, he said his famous phrase, "It is what it is," like 42 times because that's what he says, and that's Greg for you. But the thing is, Greg took a UCF offensive line that was flat out, I mean, they were they were hot garbage to put it kindly with all due respect. And two years later, they were one of the best offensive lines in the entire country.
Now, I think Husker fans recognize and realize this is more than a two-year rebuild. Okay, the question is, will the offensive line get better enough to get us where we need to go? The answer is yes. The question for me, what I'm waiting to see is will it be this year, will it be next year? Because I believe by the end of year three, they can definitely be there. But how soon can they get there? The answer is yes, we'll see when but those are the reasons why. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.