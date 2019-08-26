All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Adam Carriker looks at preseason college football polls and discusses whether this season's high expectations make Nebraska underrated or overrated heading into 2019.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's game week. Year two, game number one under Scott Frost is just a mere few days away.
Now the question is — some places Nebraska is rated in the top 25, some places don't even have them in the top three in the Big Ten West — is Nebraska overrated or are they underrated?
Now my initial response to this is, they're neither. They haven't done anything. They haven't stepped on a football field in a game in a very very long time.
All right. I'm a guy that likes to see things, show me things.
Now, full disclosure: I'm not one of these guys — I like the preseason polls because week one it's cool to say, "Oh, number five is playing number eight." The problem is, five of the preseason top ten teams last year ended up not even being rated in the top 25 at the end of the year.
So, I'm one of these guys that kind of— I don't think we should have a preseason poll. It's fun to see the numbers, but they're not real. They're a shot in the dark in some cases.
So, to me, to say they're overrated or underrated, they haven't played a game and they haven't done anything. I'm a guy that likes to be shown things not told things, and I'm not a big fan of the preseason polls, so to me it's neither.
But, to answer the actual question, because there are some bigger expectations. Oh, UCF took off in year two, okay Nebraska is going to be much better, the players look different, we're ranked in some polls.
The talk is a lot bigger. Scott Frost is talking about the expectations being a lot bigger, a lot better. They haven't been this way for a very very long time. I love all of that, freaking love it.
But, actions speak louder than words, or one of my favorite sayings is, your actions speak so loudly I can't hear anything you say.
So, Scott Frost or anybody else who is doing all of this talking and buying into the expectations, I love that they're there and I love that you want them to be there, but at the end of the day, actions speaking so loudly I can't hear anything that anybody says.
It's the same thing I tell my kids when they get in trouble and tell me they're sorry, and they get up the next day and do the same thing and tell me they're sorry. They get up the next day and do the same freaking thing — I want to see the actions.
Now, here's the thing, I'm excited about this season too. I'm not trying to come across as a Debbie downer. You know me.
All right, I'm as unbiased as I can be. That being said, I'm still a homer. All right, I try to be unbiased as I can be.
I'm excited. The team is going to be better, the schedule is probably the easiest schedule we've had in about eight or nine years after the most brutal schedule we've had in about eight or nine years.
The players look different. They obviously were buying in the last half of the season. That improvement is only going to continue to grow into this year and to the next season.
But, it's all about what your expectations are for the team this year. Are they overrated or underrated? Well, what are your expectations?
If you think they're going to go 7-5, and they do 7-5 or better, then hey, you're happy. I think 7-5 is the bare minimum. I think that's like the bare bare minimum to get by for this season.
Now, if you're in that 8-4 or 9-3, which is where I'm at because of the schedule, and that's where the Huskers end up being at the end of the year, I would think that's a pretty good leap for year two.
Now, if you're think 10-2 or more, I would say that's great. It could happen, but let's just be patient. Okay, let's see how it unfolds.
Now, my big concern, if I have one big concern going into this year— because there is a lot of excitement, there is a lot of buzz, the expectations are raised and rightfully so. I'm one of those guys who has raised the level of expectations — The honeymoon phase is gradually going to phase out as these years go along and I have no doubt that this team will rise up to that level of expectations year after year as they improve.
Now, my concern is what if we struggle?
You know, what if we come out and we do struggle? What if we come out and we lose a game we shouldn't? What if Colorado on the road doesn't go so well?
All right, you have to keep in mind I'm coaching on my own right now, and so these are the things I think about as a coach in my own right, and I think about this as if I were one of the Husker coaches.
If things don't start out well the fan base has to be patient, because it is just year two.
Now, they could take off like a firestorm. Instead of starting out 0-6, they could start out 6-0. It very well could happen. It very well could not happen.
My point is, if for some reason if it doesn't go well out the gate we gotta be there. We gotta have the team's back, we've gotta have the coaches' back.
Last year when they started 0-6 I was so impressed with Husker nation. They showed why we're the greatest fans under God's hot sun. Hashtag humility.
So, I'm with you with the expectations. I want to see the actions. If things go well, bam, that's easy to be excited about. If they don't, let's show patience and support.
Are they overrated or underrated? We'll see.
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
