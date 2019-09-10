Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of us Husker Nation, brought to you, by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
You remember that old song, "A little less talk and a lot more action?" All right now, real quick before I get into that I wore this shirt on the show a couple of weeks ago, bleed Husker red. All right, if you didn't see that show.
There's the shirt. It's a pretty sweet shirt. And I'm wearing that, because I still bleed Husker red. I'll bleed Husker red to the day that I'm freaking dead. All right, that'll never change. Never ever under God's hot sun will that ever change.
But a little less talk, and a lot more action. The Huskers, I think fans are a little extra, obviously it's a tough loss vs. Colorado. It's vs. Colorado, the way we lost, the way things happen, the way things unfolded, but I think most fans understand it's game two in year two. It usually takes a lot longer than this to rebuild things. You know, Rome wasn't built in a day as they say.
But it's one of those things where there was so much talk. Some of it came from the media. A lot of it came from within the program and things of that nature. There was so much talk leading into this season, and even some leading into that Colorado game, as well.
I think that's what made that game harder to handle than most, most rivalry losses or most close game losses, or whatever the case may be. Well, there's so much talk that happened before for certain individuals inside the program. All right, and it was one of those things where I want to hear less talk. I want to see more killer instinct.
Now I said this on my show on Sunday night on my Facebook page, Carriker Live. If you missed it, go back and check it out every Sunday night 8 p.m. Central time throughout the entire football season. I go live and I talked directly with you the fans on Sunday. I'm going to repeat something I said on that show and I'm going to repeat that here.
All right, actions speaks so loudly. I can't hear anything you say. I tell that to my kids. I tell that to my kids in my house, my kids that I coach. It's one of those things where this, you know, that's great if you can back it up. Right now, it's too early for all that. All right, the players looked it, but let me be very, very clear. I bleed Husker red.
There's going to be a point at some point where we win the Big Ten West. This year, I don't know. Will it be next year? Will be the year after when we win a Big Ten championship? Will it be in three years?
I absolutely believe we have the right people here, the right coaches here, we're going to have success. But the talk was way too early, way too soon, way too premature, in my opinion. And I love confidence, I love it. But when you're 8-16 in your previous two seasons combined coming into this, it's going to take a little bit longer.
It's not the same exact situation as UCF. UCF was 0-12 to 12-0. Never been done before, all right? But the amount of talent they had in that UCF locker room compared to the schedule that they had to face is different than the amount of talent in the Nebraska locker room compared to the schedule that Nebraska has to face. It's not apples to oranges, it's all fruit.
It's more like watermelons to grapes, if you will, in my opinion. It's college football. It's football. But it's not the same thing because it's a completely different program, completely different cough conference, different challenges you have to face.
I'll never forget, when the staff first got here, and they had my full support, and that hasn't changed. When they first got here, we heard frequently about the things the previous staff did wrong, not just for a month, because I was like, "Yeah, preach the truth." It was month two, I was like, "Okay, we're still talking about this." And there was like three or four months down the road.
You know, and it was kind of like, I think I finally put out a tweet, you know, and eventually it kind of died down. Then we started hearing about what they did at UCF. And it's one of those things where we know, we know what the previous staff did, we know what you did. That's why you're here, that's why you're the right people. There's no doubt about that.
But I think going forward, we need to work on that killer instinct. I mean, you can see that the players look different. You can see the Husker Power is kicking into effect, but it's still going to take more time. We clearly were the more tired team at the end of the game.
Colorado went and ran a bunch of plays at that altitude. They're used to it. It's one of those things where more words, I'm not saying, what I am saying is a little less talk, a lot more action, a little less talk, a lot more killer instinct. Your actions speak so loudly, I can't hear anything you say. Bleed Husker red to the day that I'm dead. It's never going to change.
Now that here's something that Damon Benning put out on Twitter. He said, "'Do with this what you will' the participation chart shows NU played 51 players. 28 of those players weren't contributing two years ago. 17 weren't here at all. Whether that elicits fear, excitement or apathy, those numbers are real." Also quoting the Big Red Today account (@OWHbigred) on Twitter. Sam McKewon (wrote), "The Huskers have lost their last five games that went to overtime." That happened, says Sam McKewon, "but NU hasn't scored a single point in any of those overtime games either." Here's my point, by reading those two tweets, all right, we've got a long way to go. We got a long way to go. We got a long way to get there. And I think it would be easier for people to stomach if they feel like they weren't just a little bit misled. And I don't want to harp on this too much. Because there's going to come a day when we can talk and we can chirp, but I hope we do it respectfully. And we're going to be good enough and we're going to get there. I don't doubt that in any way, shape or form. We're just not there yet. That's my point, all right.
