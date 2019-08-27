Wyatt Mazour has carved out a role in the Husker offense. 'It's gonna be a fun year'

LINCOLN — For years, Nebraska has recruited over Wyatt Mazour.
But the senior running back from Albion, Nebraska, hasn’t left, and he found himself on the two-deep depth chart behind power back Dedrick Mills and Maurice Washington. Questions remain if Washington will even play, and running backs coach Ryan Held has said he wants to play as many as three backs a game anyway.
So get used to seeing No. 37 on the field this season.
Mazour said he’s found playing time by simply not messing up. And by making the most of his opportunities in practice.
“I’ve kinda created a way to work myself into the rotation just by hard work and making plays in practice and rarely messing up an assignment, and being able to gain the coaches' trust in me just by them knowing I know the playbook really well,” Mazour said. “Just for a quarterback not to have to tell me what I’m doing because he knows what I’m doing, it makes us be able to move that much faster and that really puts the defense on their heels.”
Mazour appeared in five games last season with 11 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass for 21 yards and returned three kicks for 48 yards.
Mazour said he’s taken it upon himself to teach the new running backs — which there has been a steady stream of in recent years — the ins and outs of the offense.
“It’s gonna be a fun year, and we’re really excited for it,” Mazour said. “Saturday can’t come faster.”
