LINCOLN — From Scott Frost’s point of view, this is great timing.

Everything has come together for what will be Nebraska’s biggest recruiting weekend of the season. The “Opening Night” men’s basketball event Friday giving way to ESPN’s “College GameDay” show Saturday morning. Then a prime-time television slot against a top-five opponent.

“They’re going to get to see a show, get to see what Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looks like on a big game day,” Frost said. “... I know the fans are going to turn out. Fans here are always great. They’re the best in the country. We need them to be at their very best this Saturday and at ‘GameDay.’”

Double-digit official visitors are expected for the weekend, including two of NU’s top-rated commits in quarterback Logan Smothers and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran. Frost said the recruiting department will handle much of the work until Sunday, when coaches will balance spending time with their guests against preparing for their next opponent, Northwestern.

Said Frost: “Saturday is about our players and our team and trying to perform as well as we can.”

