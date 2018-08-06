Nebraska is awaiting one more member of its 2018 recruiting class, and receiver Dominick Watt told The World-Herald on Sunday he’s completed all of his academic requirements. Now he’s waiting on NCAA clearance before he can begin practicing with NU.
On Thursday, coach Scott Frost said NU felt “really positive” Watt would be cleared for immediate eligibility.
“We feel really positive that it could happen really quickly,” Frost said.
Last week Nebraska received word that running back Maurice Washington would be immediately eligible for next season. It was perceived by media — but never by Frost — to be an academic longshot. But Washington arrived Thursday and practiced with the Huskers this weekend.
Only one 2018 signee — offensive tackle Willie Canty — failed to academically qualify. He’s at Garden City (Kan.) Community College where coach Jeff Sims is a close friend of Nebraska outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt.
