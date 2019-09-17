Who is the fastest player on the Husker football team? Rahmir Johnson says he's in the running

Rahmir Johnson logged the first carries of his career during Nebraska's 44-8 win over Northern Illinois.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson puts himself in the top two fastest Huskers on the team. Maybe top three. Pretty good for a true freshman.

So, yes, he plans on continuing to run track at NU. It’s one of his first loves. He’s been doing it since grade school, and his 200-meter times at Bergen County (New Jersey) Catholic High School were so good he might be able to help the Huskers right away next spring.

This fall, he’s focused on keeping his game in perpetual sixth gear after logging the first carries of his career in a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois. Johnson is essentially NU’s co-No. 3 running back behind Maurice Washington and Dedrick Mills. Position coach Ryan Held — while praising Johnson’s work — has simultaneously wanted him to play faster and stay fast.

“He’s making sure I get the plays down pat and using my speed, which is my key,” Johnson said. “So he’s always on me every day to make sure I’m ready.”

Johnson had three carries for nine yards Saturday.

“It’s good to play against another defense other than our defense,” Johnson said.

Next spring, he plans to run during the outdoor season — during indoor season, football players typically lift weights and participate in spring camp.

Photos: Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois

1 of 106