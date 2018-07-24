Who are these guys? With so many new Huskers, even their teammates get confused

CHICAGO — Jerald Foster recently approached one of Nebraska's 38 true freshmen to introduce himself. Little did he know he had already met Tate Wildeman more than once.
As Foster, a senior offensive lineman, walked away, the young D-lineman called out his name. Foster spun back around.
"This is the fifth time we've done this," Wildeman said.
Foster couldn't help but grin. Sooner or later he'll learn the names of the mass of newcomers who have been part of coach Scott Frost's roster overhaul at Nebraska.
"That is what you get," Foster said, "when you get a whole lot of new faces."
That's 51 so far — roughly a third of the Husker roster — in what has been a busy offseason for Frost since he took over in early December. A big freshman class of walk-ons and scholarship players. Three redshirt freshman, three more sophomores and six juniors. Senior graduate transfer and former UCF safety Tre Neal too.
"The faster we can get more players in the program, more good players in the program and maybe more players that fit us and what we want to do, the quicker we’ll turn it around," Frost said Monday at Big Ten media days.
Foster laughed that the challenge of making so many new acquaintances seemed difficult. But strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval has expedited the process by putting players through pressure situations during workouts. A constantly competitive environment also has Huskers wanting to know the names of the guys they're going against.
"Their stories are different, the people that they are are the same," Foster said. "They're still the same kind of athlete that I've known all these years."
Senior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg said he already feels like the newcomers are embedded in the new NU culture. He spoke glowingly of junior college transfer cornerback Will Jackson and D-lineman Vaha Vainuku — a former player at Utah who came out of retirement — as examples of how the influx of talent is noticeable in workouts and the weight room.
"I think that for the most part, the guys we bring in, they get it," Stoltenberg said. "They want to compete right away. They fit in with the way we've been doing this summer and this winter. I can imagine for them it would be a little bit different, especially coming out of a junior college or being a graduate transfer or something. It's a different road than being here for four years. But we get new guys all the time, so it's the same way we handle it. Just helping get guys in and feeling like they're at home."
