CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Two Nebraska starters with murky statuses all week came to Illinois and played as usual. The kicking situation remained in flux. A few redshirt situations came into better focus.

Confined to a 74-man travel roster via Big Ten rules, Nebraska made a variety of changes from the 81 players it brought to Colorado two weeks ago. Of greatest impact on the game, starting left tackle Brenden Jaimes and do-everything defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt each competed throughout Saturday evening after practicing in a limited capacity.

Starting kicker Barret Pickering was not listed on the travel roster and didn't play for a fourth straight time to open the season. New addition Matt Waldoch from the club soccer team also didn't make the trip, as coach Scott Frost indicated earlier this week, and neither did freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen. Present were punter Isaac Armstrong, converted safety Lane McCallum and William Przystup, who handled kickoff duties for a third straight game. McCallum kicked extra points while Armstrong served exclusively as a punter.

Huskers who didn't travel to Illinois who went to Colorado are Pickering, Jorgensen, receiver Kade Warner, defensive lineman Tate Wildeman, offensive lineman Brant Banks and true freshman defensive backs Noa Pola-Gates and Myles Farmer.

Eleven true freshmen were on the travel roster: Bryce Benhart, Darien Chase, Chris Hickman, Rahmir Johnson, Luke McCaffrey, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome, Ethan Piper, Luke Reimer, Wan'Dale Robinson and Javin Wright.

Of those, Nelson, a linebacker, appeared in his fourth game. Reimer and Chase were on special teams for a second time this season while corner Javin Wright made his college debut on the punt-return unit.

Jahkeem Green, a talented junior college transfer defensive lineman whom NU coaches would prefer to redshirt, made the trip but still hasn't appeared in a game this year.

NCAA rules allow players to compete in up to four games in a season while maintaining their redshirt eligibility.​

