CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Two Nebraska starters with murky statuses all week came to Illinois and played as usual. The kicking situation remained in flux. A few redshirt situations came into better focus.
Confined to a 74-man travel roster via Big Ten rules, Nebraska made a variety of changes from the 81 players it brought to Colorado two weeks ago. Of greatest impact on the game, starting left tackle Brenden Jaimes and do-everything defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt each competed throughout Saturday evening after practicing in a limited capacity.
Starting kicker Barret Pickering was not listed on the travel roster and didn't play for a fourth straight time to open the season. New addition Matt Waldoch from the club soccer team also didn't make the trip, as coach Scott Frost indicated earlier this week, and neither did freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen. Present were punter Isaac Armstrong, converted safety Lane McCallum and William Przystup, who handled kickoff duties for a third straight game. McCallum kicked extra points while Armstrong served exclusively as a punter.
Huskers who didn't travel to Illinois who went to Colorado are Pickering, Jorgensen, receiver Kade Warner, defensive lineman Tate Wildeman, offensive lineman Brant Banks and true freshman defensive backs Noa Pola-Gates and Myles Farmer.
Eleven true freshmen were on the travel roster: Bryce Benhart, Darien Chase, Chris Hickman, Rahmir Johnson, Luke McCaffrey, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome, Ethan Piper, Luke Reimer, Wan'Dale Robinson and Javin Wright.
Of those, Nelson, a linebacker, appeared in his fourth game. Reimer and Chase were on special teams for a second time this season while corner Javin Wright made his college debut on the punt-return unit.
Jahkeem Green, a talented junior college transfer defensive lineman whom NU coaches would prefer to redshirt, made the trip but still hasn't appeared in a game this year.
NCAA rules allow players to compete in up to four games in a season while maintaining their redshirt eligibility.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
Photos: Nebraska opens Big Ten play against Illinois
1 of 29
Illinois' Tony Adams tackles Nebraska's JD Spielman in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks a tackle from Illinois' Oluwole Betiku Jr. in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Jartavius Martin scoops up a fumble from Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson. left, and Marquel Dismuke, right, try to bring down Illinois' Reggie Corbin in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington leaps over Illinois' Jake Hansen on a five-yard run late in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll scores a first quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, top, is upended by Illinois' Sydney Brown in the first quarter. Robinson held onto the ball for the reception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Kerby Joseph, left, drags Nebraska's Maurice Washington out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson breaks a tackle from Illinois; Nolan Bernat to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll, front, celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown with teammate Austin Allen.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker, right, in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills. center left, fumbles the football in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after making a catch on Nebraska's opening drive as Illinois' Sydney Brown pursues at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks Nebraska's Dedrick Mills out of bounds in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Reggie Corbin scores on a 66-yard run on the opening drive against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal warms up before the start of the Illnois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball around after arriving at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Sindelar, left and Ryan Ossell wait under a tree before the start of Nebraska and Illinois game in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Memorial Stadium in Champagne shows the distance from the stadium to the other stadiums in the Big 10.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer as the buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Noah Ross walks to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill to see the Huskers take on Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Ross is from Quad Cities, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium in Champagne for football game against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait outside of the stadium for the Nebraska football team to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
