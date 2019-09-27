When "College GameDay" airs Saturday morning, we know there will be: 

E

S

P

N

signs.

We know there will be tight shots of college students (mistakenly) gesturing that their team is No. 1.

We know Lee Corso will do Lee Corso things.

What we don't know: Will we get a Husker "GameDay" bingo?

Print the card below and play along. Or don't. Whatever.

"GameDay" airs on ESPN from 8 to 11 a.m.

Download PDF Husker "GameDay" bingo

Gabrielle Union is ESPN's "GameDay" celebrity picker. Here are 19 Nebraska celebrities ESPN had to choose from:

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription