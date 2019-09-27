When "College GameDay" airs Saturday morning, we know there will be:
We know there will be tight shots of college students (mistakenly) gesturing that their team is No. 1.
We know Lee Corso will do Lee Corso things.
What we don't know: Will we get a Husker "GameDay" bingo?
Print the card below and play along. Or don't. Whatever.
"GameDay" airs on ESPN from 8 to 11 a.m.
Gabrielle Union is ESPN's "GameDay" celebrity picker. Here are 19 Nebraska celebrities ESPN had to choose from:
Warren Buffett
Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is pictured in 2009 serving as an assistant honorary coach for the Huskers.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Burroughs
Former Husker Jordan Burroughs was recently competing at the Wrestling World Championships for the ninth straight year. Burroughs nabbed a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford
Terence "Bud" Crawford is an Omaha native and world champion boxer. He's been grand marshal in a local parade, has a street named after him and owns a local boxing gym. Crawford's promoter Top Rank is in a partnership with ESPN.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco played Nebraska native Penny Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory." Penny's Nebraska connection was repeatedly mentioned on the show, including her love for the Huskers.
MICHAEL YARISH/WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Adam Devine
Omaha-raised comedian and actor Adam Devine is a lifelong Husker fan. A few years ago, he nabbed a
tour of Memorial Stadium and suited up to catch punts on the field.
NETFLIX
Quincy Enunwa
Former Husker receiver Quincy Enunwa was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He's currently on the injured reserve for the New York Jets — and has a bye week.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashley Graham
Supermodel and body positivity activist Ashley Graham grew up in Lincoln. Although the former Sports Illustrated swim suit cover model said
on an episode of her podcast that she isn't the biggest football fan out there, she's made an appearance at Memorial Stadium before.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
One of Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners
Nebraska has three Heisman Trophy winners: Johnny Rodgers, left, in 1972; Mike Rozier, center, in 1983; and Eric Crouch, right, in 2001.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Hoffman
Jack Hoffman became a household name to Husker fans after running for a 69-yard touchdown during the Huskers' spring game in 2013. This year, Jack suited up to play
football on his middle school team.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry the Cable Guy
Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Dan Whitney, is one of the Huskers' biggest and best-known fans. The Nebraska native is often spotted at games.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tommy Lee
Former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee filmed a reality show on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 2005. As part of the show, he attended classes in American literature, chemistry, horticulture, and auditioned for the university marching band.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Osborne
Former head football coach Tom Osborne could nab the gig of guest picker. Osborne coached the Huskers from 1973 to 1997 and helped lead them to three national championships.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alexander Payne
Director Alexander Payne has Nebraska roots and a few years ago, Payne said he was
moving back to Omaha with his family. The director is known for movies including "Election," "Sideways" and "Downsizing."
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Andy Roddick
Omaha-born tennis star Andy Roddick said he's been a
Husker fan since he was a kid. Roddick retired from the tennis in 2012 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross will already be in Lincoln this weekend. He's the musical guest at Nebraska basketball's
Opening Night event.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dax Shepard and Lake Bell
Dax Shepard and Lake Bell star in the ABC comedy "Bless This Mess." The show is centered on the two big-city folks who move to a Nebraska farm. Shepard sported a Husker hat in the show's pilot.
ABC
JoJo Siwa
Social media celebrity and teen pop star JoJo Siwa might swap out her blinged out bow for a Husker ribbon. Siwa, born in Omaha, appeared on "Dance Moms" and has appeared in multiple shows and movies on Nickelodeon.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Omaha native Gabrielle Union already said she'll be at this week's Husker game, along with her husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade. Union is an avid
Husker football fan and tweeted that she may need to bring some of Wade's rosé to the tailgate party.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
