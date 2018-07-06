Want to watch a Nebraska football practice? Register for the Husker Football Road Race

About 1,000 runners were cheered on by Nebraska football players during last year's Road Race.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

The first 1,000 to register for the Husker Football Road Race will get an exclusive look at the football team.

The Nebraska athletic department announced Thursday that the first 1,000 to sign up for the race will be invited to watch a closed NU football practice/scrimmage in the preseason. Media and fans weren’t allowed to watch a full practice during Scott Frost’s first spring as coach.

The Husker Football Road Race is in its sixth year. It costs $25 to run a mile and $30 to run the 5K. All of the proceeds are donated to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC for pediatric brain cancer research.

The run begins 8 a.m. July 15 at Memorial Stadium. Husker football players run with participants and will be available to take photos and sign autographs.

Registration is available at huskers.com/roadrace and ends Tuesday.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

1 of 16

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription