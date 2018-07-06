The first 1,000 to register for the Husker Football Road Race will get an exclusive look at the football team.
The Nebraska athletic department announced Thursday that the first 1,000 to sign up for the race will be invited to watch a closed NU football practice/scrimmage in the preseason. Media and fans weren’t allowed to watch a full practice during Scott Frost’s first spring as coach.
The Husker Football Road Race is in its sixth year. It costs $25 to run a mile and $30 to run the 5K. All of the proceeds are donated to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC for pediatric brain cancer research.
The run begins 8 a.m. July 15 at Memorial Stadium. Husker football players run with participants and will be available to take photos and sign autographs.
Registration is available at huskers.com/roadrace and ends Tuesday.
The sixth annual Nebraska Football Road Race is less than two weeks away!
📅Sunday, July 15
📍Memorial Stadium
👟1-Mile Fun Run & 5K Race
🔗https://t.co/gGb9AA1Yad pic.twitter.com/5Z6SC2REXc
