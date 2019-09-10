Want a sign of the Huskers' youth? Statistics point to offensive penalties.

LINCOLN — Nebraska's offense is one of the younger units in the country. An early telltale sign is its propensity for committing penalties.
Of the Huskers' 15 penalties for 129 yards through two games — NU ranks in the mid-90s nationally in both categories — 10 flags (65 yards) have counted against the offense. The defense has been hit with just three (44 yards), with a sideline infraction and special teams accounting for the rest.
The offense on Saturday started five juniors, four sophomores and a redshirt freshman. The only senior, receiver Kanawai Noa, is a graduate transfer.
Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska's room for error on offense is too small to frequently overcome tackles for loss or penalties. Three of the four drives when offensive players committed a foul against CU led to Nebraska punts Saturday. That included a 10-yard holding call on tight end Jack Stoll and a 15-yard illegal block against right guard Boe Wilson in the third quarter.
Last year, 42 of the Huskers' 92 total penalties came on offense (compared to 30 for the defense and 20 on special teams). That included 308 of the team's 850 penalty yards (compared to 370 for the defense and 172 for special teams).
"It’ll be nice in the days around here when we’ve got so much talent we go out and play like we’re supposed to and hopefully people won’t have a chance," Frost said. "Right now, no matter who you’re playing, you have to play well. And if our margins are small we need to execute well."
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong, left, and holder Noah Vedral react after Armstrong missed a field goal in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong reacts to missing a punt in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, can't stop a pass intended for Colorado'sTony Brown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game.
Colorado's Chris Miller, left, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kanawai Noa late in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Colorado's Steven Montez, right, breaks free of the Husker defense on fourth down to get the first down and keep the Buff's late fourth quarter drive alive.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke hides his head under a towel after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
Colorado fans taunt Nebraska fans after winning in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers as they go to the locker room at halftime during of the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's Steven Montez, left, gets sacked by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the football in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, gets pushed out of bounds by Colorado's Mikial Onu in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets tackled by a Colorado defender in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's head coach Mel Tucker talks with a referee during the first quarter of the game against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels puts pressure on Colorado's Steven Montez during the first quarter of the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson drops a pass in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, fumbles the fourth quarter as he's hit by Colorado's Mustafa Johnson.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, left, gets a pat on the head by teammate Khalil Davis after Taylor-Britt couldn't stop Colorado's K.D. Nixon from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the ball after being hit by Colorado's Chris Miller in the fourth quarter during the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's K.D. Nixon catches the ball for a 96 yard touchdown alongside Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt in the fourth quarter during the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.