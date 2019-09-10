Want a sign of the Huskers' youth? Statistics point to offensive penalties.

Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska's room for error on offense is too small to frequently overcome tackles for loss or penalties.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska's offense is one of the younger units in the country. An early telltale sign is its propensity for committing penalties.

Of the Huskers' 15 penalties for 129 yards through two games — NU ranks in the mid-90s nationally in both categories — 10 flags (65 yards) have counted against the offense. The defense has been hit with just three (44 yards), with a sideline infraction and special teams accounting for the rest.

The offense on Saturday started five juniors, four sophomores and a redshirt freshman. The only senior, receiver Kanawai Noa, is a graduate transfer.

Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska's room for error on offense is too small to frequently overcome tackles for loss or penalties. Three of the four drives when offensive players committed a foul against CU led to Nebraska punts Saturday. That included a 10-yard holding call on tight end Jack Stoll and a 15-yard illegal block against right guard Boe Wilson in the third quarter.

Last year, 42 of the Huskers' 92 total penalties came on offense (compared to 30 for the defense and 20 on special teams). That included 308 of the team's 850 penalty yards (compared to 370 for the defense and 172 for special teams).

"It’ll be nice in the days around here when we’ve got so much talent we go out and play like we’re supposed to and hopefully people won’t have a chance," Frost said. "Right now, no matter who you’re playing, you have to play well. And if our margins are small we need to execute well."​​

Photos: Nebraska takes on Colorado in Boulder

1 of 91