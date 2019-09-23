gameday

ESPN's "College GameDay" personalities, from left, Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, analyze Nebraska in Lincoln in 2007 ahead of the Huskers' game vs. USC. Saturday will be the first time since then that Lincoln hosts "GameDay." 

 ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD

"College GameDay" is setting up shop in Lincoln on Saturday. 

The ESPN show will broadcast from Nebraska for the first time since 2007. 

It ramps up the excitement before the Huskers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it leaves us wondering, who will be the celebrity guest picker joining Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard?

There's Nebraska native and avid Husker fan Gabrielle Union and comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Billionaire Warren Buffett might apply his investing tips to football picks. Or teen pop star JoJo Siwa could sport a blinged out Husker bow.

Whoever it is, we bet they'll pick Nebraska to win.

Here are our best guesses for this week's guest picker. Scroll to the bottom of the list to vote for your favorite.

