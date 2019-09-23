ESPN's "College GameDay" personalities, from left, Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, analyze Nebraska in Lincoln in 2007 ahead of the Huskers' game vs. USC. Saturday will be the first time since then that Lincoln hosts "GameDay."
It ramps up the excitement before the Huskers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it leaves us wondering, who will be the celebrity guest picker joining Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard?
There's Nebraska native and avid Husker fan Gabrielle Union and comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Billionaire Warren Buffett might apply his investing tips to football picks. Or teen pop star JoJo Siwa could sport a blinged out Husker bow.
Whoever it is, we bet they'll pick Nebraska to win.
Here are our best guesses for this week's guest picker. Scroll to the bottom of the list to vote for your favorite.
Warren Buffett
Jordan Burroughs
Terence "Bud" Crawford
Kaley Cuoco
Adam Devine
Quincy Enunwa
Ashley Graham
One of Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners
Jack Hoffman
Fred Hoiberg
Larry the Cable Guy
Tommy Lee
Tom Osborne
Alexander Payne
Andy Roddick
Rick Ross
Dax Shepard and Lake Bell
JoJo Siwa
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Who should be the "College GameDay" guest picker in Lincoln?
You voted:
I vote for Jack Hoffman - it would be great for everyone to see him now that he's playing football again! Since Gabrielle Union and her husband will be in town to speak at the TeamMates gala this week - we know they'll be in the area.
Lord help me if it’s jojo Siwa.
In case you're wondering, this explains why Nebraska is a low draw for tech talent. Apparently , the Huskers are the only thing in Nebraska. Let's try not to hype this game to another blowout.
