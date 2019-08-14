Nebraska football opened up practice to the media Wednesday, and the players and coaches provided some insight into fall camp.

"You have to accomplish the mission," Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "At the end of the day, my job is really just to do everything I can to make sure this team has a better chance of winning. And that's what I want to do. I want to win." 

Check out interviews with Martinez and running backs coach Ryan Held below, and catch up on what happened in fall practice No. 11 with World-Herald staff writers Evan Bland and Chris Heady's recap.

Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14

1 of 26

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription