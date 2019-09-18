Assistant coach Greg Austin discussed which Husker offensive lineman has progressed the most so far this season, and offensive coordinator Troy Walters talked about what the team needs to do to earn Scott Frost's first road win as NU's head coach. 

Plus, World-Herald staff writers Chris Heady and Evan Bland recapped their observations at Wednesday's Husker practice.

You can watch those videos below: 

