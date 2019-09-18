Assistant coach Greg Austin discussed which Husker offensive lineman has progressed the most so far this season, and offensive coordinator Troy Walters talked about what the team needs to do to earn Scott Frost's first road win as NU's head coach.
Plus, World-Herald staff writers Chris Heady and Evan Bland recapped their observations at Wednesday's Husker practice.
You can watch those videos below:
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.