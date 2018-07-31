Video: 'TBL' roundtable discussing The World-Herald's Scott Frost biography

"Frost: A Husker's Journey Home" will be released Aug. 13 and is available now for pre-orders.

You might have heard The World-Herald is releasing a biography on Husker coach Scott Frost.

"Frost: A Husker's Journey Home" will come out Aug. 13 and is available now for pre-orders. Go to Omaha.com/ScottFrost to get your copy today — and with your order, select another World-Herald sports title for free.

Three of the authors of this biography — World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland — joined "The Bottom Line" on Tuesday to discuss the book, how it came to be, the stories included in it, what they learned and more.

There's also some conversation on Husker football with fall camp right around the corner.

Check out the videos below for more details about the Scott Frost biography. You can listen to audio of the segments at Omaha.com/tbl

