Nebraska coach Scott Frost spoke for nearly nine minutes breaking down the Huskers' performance against Northern Illinois.
We have the full video from that press conference so you can hear Frost's thoughts on NU's strong defensive performance, special teams improvement and more. Check it out at the top of the page.
We have plenty more video, too, including interviews with the Husker players and analysis from Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker. Find all of it below.
And go to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of the Huskers' win over the Huskies.
