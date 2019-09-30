Scott Frost and the Huskers are moving on from the Ohio State loss and looking ahead to Northwestern.
You can hear them talk all about that as we have the full video from Frost's weekly Monday press conference. You can watch it at the top of the page, and read more coverage at Omaha.com/bigred.
Continue scrolling down for more video from Monday's interviews to hear from the players and also get analysis from World-Herald staff writers.
