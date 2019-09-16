Scott Frost is ready for the start of Big Ten play, and the Husker coach spent about 17 minutes Monday at his weekly press conference setting the stage for the week.
Frost shared some final thoughts from the victory against Northern Illinois, shared some news about a walk-on earning a scholarship, didn't provide any updates on injuries and looked ahead to what challenges Illinois will present.
You can watch the full video from Frost's press conference at the top of the page, read all about it at Omaha.com/bigred and check out more video below, including bonus interviews and analysis from our World-Herald team of reporters.
