World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
Today he's looking at the Ohio State game and what Nebraska needs to do to get a big upset against a top-five team.
Check out the video at the top of the page for Sam's keys to the game, and if you'd like to read more, click the link below to read his 2-minute Drill breaking down all the key matchups for Saturday's game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.