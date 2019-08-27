Check out all the video from Wednesday's Huskers fall football practice as compiled by The World-Herald.

Videos include an interview with NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, interviews with Husker defenders JoJo Domann and Deontai Williams, a recap of the the practice by Evan Bland and Sam McKewon and much more.

* * *

Photos: Every Nebraska football season-opening game since the Devaney era

Nebraska is 96-28-5 all time in season-opening games, including 48-8-1 since the start of the Devaney era. Here's how every season opener has gone since 1962.

1 of 61

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription