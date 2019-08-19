Check out all the video from Monday's Huskers fall football practice as compiled by The World-Herald.
Videos include an interview with NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, interviews with Husker defenders Lamar Jackson and Ben Stille, a recap of the the practice by Evan Bland and Chris Heady and much more.
