The Huskers are in the first week of fall camp, and the defensive coaches are thrilled with what they've seen from the Blackshirts.
That was the theme Monday during post-practice interviews. "Everyone's hungry to prove something," said linebacker Mohamed Barry.
Check out the videos below to hear from defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, and players like Barry, Lamar Jackson and Mick Stoltenberg.
