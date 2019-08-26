Scott Frost spent about 20 minutes Monday at his first game-week press conference of the 2019 season.
Frost previewed expectations for the Huskers this season and touched on several topics, including team captains, Blackshirts, standout players and more.
Check out the full video from the press conference at the top of the page, and scroll down for more from the Huskers.
