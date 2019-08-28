The 2019 season is only a few days away, and we heard from some of the Huskers' offensive players and coaches on Wednesday.

You can read the full Husker practice report for more info on what they had to say, or click here for an update on the two suspensions announced Wednesday.

You can also check out the videos on this page for more from the Huskers.

Photos: Every Nebraska football season-opening game since the Devaney era

Nebraska is 96-28-5 all time in season-opening games, including 48-8-1 since the start of the Devaney era. Here's how every season opener has gone since 1962.

1 of 61

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription