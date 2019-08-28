The 2019 season is only a few days away, and we heard from some of the Huskers' offensive players and coaches on Wednesday.
You can read the full Husker practice report for more info on what they had to say, or click here for an update on the two suspensions announced Wednesday.
You can also check out the videos on this page for more from the Huskers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.