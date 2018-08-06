LINCOLN — Nebraska outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt would play all his guys on game day if he could. He likes them all that much.
That includes some fresh blood like true freshman Caleb Tannor, a four-star recruit from Georgia.
“I think he’s exceeding almost some expectations in terms of some pass rush ability,” Dewitt said after Monday’s practice.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tannor chose Nebraska over Auburn and Florida State in December.
“He has some natural football acumen which is really nice, because a lot of times freshmen come in and you’re expecting a lot out of them, and sometimes the mental aspect takes over and they kind of struggle a little bit," Dewitt said. "I think Caleb’s done a really good job of attacking the meeting room and understanding where he needs to fit.”
One of the outside linebackers with the most momentum heading into fall camp was junior Tyrin Ferguson. That momentum is rolling on, Dewitt said.
“I think he’s accelerated it,” Dewitt said. “I think he’s stepped up his game even more so in the spring.”
Ferguson had just three tackles and one interception a season ago, but he could see significantly more playing time in 2018 should he continue on this path. Dewitt said he’s not sure there’s anyone who spends more time in the film room than Ferguson.
“And his practice intensity is as good as we’ve had in a really long time. He goes as hard as anyone I’ve had on a practice field,” Dewitt said. “So you combined those two things, over time it’s going to lead him being a really good player for us.”
Dewitt’s been “pleasantly surprised” with how well senior Luke Gifford has popped into the mix. After missing the entire spring, Gifford is back practicing and is doing “Luke Gifford things,” inside linebacker Mohamed Barry said. Gifford had a forced fumble during a practice over the weekend and an interception Monday.
“We call him the old man,” Dewitt said. “You can tell early on the first couple reps he got he had to get his sea legs back. Some of those sudden movements we have to do, left to right, he had to get his sea legs back.”
Added defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: "I can tell what kind of asset he’s going to be. He just needs to get his legs under him a little bit. He did the strength and conditioning all summer — which is good — but it’s not football. So he just needs to do a little football. He shows some signs of really being a great football player and I see what everybody’s talking about."
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.